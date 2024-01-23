ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER OC Edition Review

TweakTown's Rating: 93% The Bottom Line Premium 4K gaming performance to match the premium build, the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER is an OC model for the new 16GB GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER and one of the fastest we've seen, bringing a nice big bump to the 4070 Ti's 4K gaming chops. Pros + A card built for high-end 4K gaming

A card built for high-end 4K gaming + 16GB of VRAM

16GB of VRAM + ROG Strix design is next-level in all departments

ROG Strix design is next-level in all departments + An OC model that boosts extra performance

An OC model that boosts extra performance + DLSS, Frame Generation, the new Ray Reconstruction, and Reflex is a brilliant combo Cons - ROG Strix price premium

ROG Strix price premium - OC Mode regularly pushes power usage over 300W Should you buy it? Avoid Consider Shortlist Buy

Introduction

The GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER is the first GPU in NVIDIA history to combine the 'Ti' and 'SUPER' branding into a single product - making it somewhat convoluted. With 'Ti' and 'SUPER' both there, you'd think this would be more powerful than the GeForce RTX 4090. Jokes aside, the 4070 Ti SUPER is the second card to be released as part of NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 40 SUPER Series refresh, effectively replacing the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti at the $799 USD price point. A card that is now officially 'end-of-life.'

With the arrival of the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER, a proper refresh that not only boosted 1440p performance against its nearest Team Red competitor - the Radeon RX 7800 XT - it also brought a much-needed double-digit increase to 4K performance compared to the baseline GeForce RTX 4070. And by maintaining the same $599 launch price as the baseline GeForce RTX 4070, which has seen its price officially drop, closing the performance gap between the RTX 4070 and the RTX 4070 Ti consequently made the latter feel immediately out-of-date. Silly naming aside, NVIDIA had no choice but to release a SUPER version of the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti.

The most notable addition and change is an increase in memory capacity and speed - 16GB of GDDR6X on a 256-bit bus, compared to the 12GB found in the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti. Other changes include a new chip with more CUDA Cores, RT Cores, and Tensor Cores - with the expectation that increasing performance would push the card into GeForce RTX 4080 territory or close enough.

When it comes to 4K gaming, this is the case with the ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER OC Edition reviewed here - though you're looking at a model with an increased power limit that kicks in when enabling the generous out-of-the-box overclock. ROG Strix cards are the shiny aRGB jewel in the ASUS GPU crown, with the line-up's exceptional build quality, performance, and cooling commanding a premium. It's the only real 'catch,' to be quite honest, as what you've got here is a card tailor-made for high-end 4K gaming.

The Ada Lovelace Generation - SUPER Edition

Below is a summary of the GeForce RTX 40 Series technology, applicable to all models.

Visual fidelity and performance go hand-in-hand when it comes to PC gaming. It isn't simply a matter of a game looking good; when you're playing a PC game, it also needs to be buttery-smooth. Back in the day, this combination of performance and visuals was all about how much GPU and silicon you had under the hood. With the GeForce RTX 40 Series, including the new SUPER Series refresh, NVIDIA's Ada Lovelace generation continues and evolves the company's history of embracing AI and hardware-accelerated ray-tracing to not only push visual fidelity - but to ensure that visual fidelity and performance go hand-in-hand.

The GeForce RTX 40 Series is a lineup of GPUs built on a cutting-edge process node while leveraging and evolving all of the AI and hardware-based ray-tracing advances that NVIDIA helped become mainstream with the GeForce RTX 30 Series. Named after mathematician Ada Lovelace, considered the world's first computer programmer, the GeForce RTX 40 Series is built on TSMC 4N process technology - a giant leap forward over the Samsung 8nm process used in the GeForce RTX 30 Series Ampere generation.

From a pure numbers perspective, the full NVIDIA Ada GPU features 76.3 billion transistors, up to 18,432 CUDA Cores (70% more than the previous gen), and delivers clock speeds over 2.5 GHz while maintaining the same power requirements of the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti. Ada also introduces the latest generation of RT and Tensor Cores, with the latter introducing brand-new hardware responsible for the next iteration of AI rendering - DLSS 3 and DLSS 3.5.

NVIDIA's DLSS or Deep Learning Super Sampling is one of the reasons why raw power is no longer the be-all-end-all; it's an AI-based form of upscaling that can provide a sizable boost to in-game performance without sacrificing visual fidelity. It can improve upon native rendering. The brand-new DLSS 3.5 Ray Reconstruction dramatically improves ray-tracing image quality (over native rendering) with groundbreaking AI denoiser technology. DLSS 3 Frame Generation uses the power of AI to generate new frames and dramatically improve perceived performance.

For this reason, DLSS and other algorithm-based upscaling and frame generation have become some of the most talked about bits of technology in the PC gaming space. Take Cyberpunk 2077 using the game's Path Tracing (aka full ray tracing) mode with DLSS 3.5, NVIDIA Reflex, and Frame Generation. In this example, seven of eight pixels are AI-generated, meaning path tracing is impossible on today's hardware without these technologies. In the case of the GeForce RTX 40 Series, the addition of DLSS 3 and Frame Generation has proven to be a true game changer.

DLSS 3 combines DLSS Super Resolution (DLSS 2) with NVIDIA Reflex to reduce system latency and the brand-new hardware-accelerated Frame Generation technology. Three bits of rendering tech = DLSS 3. And it's exclusive to the GeForce RTX 40 Series. It gets a little confusing when you throw DLSS 3.5 into the mix, Ray Reconstruction, which greatly improves ray-traced visual quality across all GeForce RTX GPUs. Still, the result is the same - NVIDIA's technology and development tools for rendering, performance, and latency are unmatched in the industry.

Frame Generation is NVIDIA looking to do what it has done for real-time graphics upscaling to the idea of frame-interpolation - or what they call Motion Plus in the TV world. Which, to be fair, is not a fair comparison on account of tech like Motion Plus being - well - terrible. But the fundamental idea is the same, albeit using specialized AI hardware in the GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics cards to generate and create entire frames.

The results are impressive - with dramatic improvements to overall performance (in the frame-per-second stakes) seen in games like Cyberpunk 2077, F1 23, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, Diablo IV, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, and Alan Wake II.

The Ada generation is much more than "smaller = more," with NVIDIA introducing back-end technology in the form of Shader Execution Reordering - which effectively ensures render tasks happen more efficiently and without running into bottlenecks. This means a leap forward in the real-time rendering of hardware-intensive ray-tracing effects. And there's generative AI, with TensorRT-LLM for Windows accelerating and leading the way to AI computing in the era of the "AI PC."

The Ada generation also levels up NVIDIA's already formidable content creation chops with the arrival of AV1 encoding for better video quality for streamers without sacrificing performance or bandwidth. AV1 encoding is 40% more efficient than traditional H.264, and NVIDIA works with platforms like Twitch to bring the technology to all streamers. Of course, in the age of working from home, it can also dramatically improve video conferencing.

Specs and Test System

Specifications

Here, we can see how the specs and hardware stack up for the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER compared to the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti and the GeForce RTX 4080.

The GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER specs revealed a 20% increase in hardware compared to the GeForce RTX 4070, from more CUDA Cores to RT Cores and Tensor Cores. The GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER is a little different in that the increase has been pared back to 10% - with more CUDA Cores, RT Cores, and Tensor Cores hardware compared to the now defunct GeForce RTX 4070 Ti. In the process, this also means a move to the AD103 chip found in the GeForce RTX 4080, though spec-wise, the RTX 4070 Ti SUPER has 13% less of everything compared to the beefier GeForce RTX 4080. This card is also about to be made defunct with the imminent arrival of the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER.

What does this mean for performance? Regarding the overclocked ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER OC, you're looking at a double-digit improvement over the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti - with the biggest gains coming with 4K gaming. The 4K bump can also be chalked up to increasing the memory capacity to 16GB while also increasing the overall memory speed, with the result for the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER OC is a 16.9% increase in 4K gaming performance compared to the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti. Enough to only make it 6.25% slower on average than the GeForce RTX 4080 Founders Edition, which is an impressive result.

With OC Mode enabled, the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER OC pushes clock speeds to 2700 MHz while increasing power to push consumption beyond 300W when gaming in 4K. You'll not find this in most GeForce RTX 4070 Ti models, which stick to the 285W limit set by NVIDIA.

This is a roundabout way of saying that the 16.9% improvement in 4K gaming compared to the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti makes the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER's performance closer to the Radeon RX 7900 XTX than the similarly priced Radeon RX 7900 XT - and one of the fastest GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER cards on the market.

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER

Model: ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER OC Edition

Interface: PCI Express 4.0

CUDA Cores: 8448

Tensor Cores: 264 (4th Generation)

RT Cores: 66 (3rd Generation)

Clocks: Base Clock: 2340 MHz, Boost Clock (Default Mode): 2670 MHz, Boost Clock (OC Mode): 2700 MHz

Memory: 16GB GDDR6X

Memory Speed: 21 Gbps

Memory Interface: 256-bit

Total Memory Bandwidth: 672 GB/s

L2 Cache: 48 MB

Display Connections: 3 x DisplayPort, 2 x HDMI

Power Connectors: 16-pin 12V-2x6 (3 x PCIe 8-pin cables via adapter)

Recommended PSU: 750W

What's in the Box: ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER OC Edition, 16-pin 12V-2x6 adapter, ROG Graphics Card Holder, ROG Velcro Hook and Loop, Setup Manual

Kosta's Test System

Motherboard: MSI MPG X670E Carbon Wi-Fi

CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 7900X

Cooler: Corsair iCUE H100i RGB PRO XT Liquid CPU Cooler

RAM: 64GB (2x32GB) Corsair DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5 DRAM 5200MHz

SSD: Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus-G M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD 4TB, Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus Plus M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD 8TB

Power Supply: Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 850W

Case: Thermaltake Core P3 Tempered Glass Snow

OS: Microsoft Windows 11 Pro 64-bit

Physical Design and Cooling

The physical design of the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER is just about identical to the non-SUPER edition from last year in that it's a chunky boy with a 3.15 slot thickness and dimensions of 336 x 150 x 63 mm. Length-wise, it's the sort of GPU you'll need room for while considering the overall weight when installing. The fully enclosed, stylish shroud, with some of the best axial fans you're likely to find on a GPU, are a few things that make the ROG Strix GeForce RTX cards some of the most highly sought-after for PC gaming. The diecast shroud makes it feel like a high-quality all-in-one machine that doesn't need to be connected.

Regarding its physical design and cooling, the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER doesn't disappoint and lives up to its name. Calling the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER well-built is an understatement, from the underlying custom PCB and components to the full metal shroud to the aRGB ring on the tail-end to the precise ventilation. This is premium through and through, and sure, this carries over to the price - but at this point, ROG Strix is slowly becoming a high-end PC gaming lifestyle brand where you're paying for quality and the name.

Of course, looks and metal shrouds mean very little if cooling is up to the task - which is also the case here. The high-quality axial fans deployed in ROG Strix cards increase airflow by roughly 30% but are also quieter - with the fans turning off completely when not in use or when you're not gaming. Even when pushing clock speeds, temperatures remain low for the GPU and memory - which is great. As a high-end OC model, it's worth adding that the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER's 16-pin power adaptor connects to 3 x 8-pin PCIe power connectors and increases over the 2 x 8-pin power connectors required for most GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER models.

Benchmarks - 15 Game Averages

The Games and Tests

PC gaming is a complicated and varied space, from indie games to major blockbuster releases and titles that push hardware and technology to their limit with the adoption of effects like real-time ray-tracing.

This is all a way of saying that the 15 in-game benchmarks we've chosen (and run at 1080p, 1440p, and 4K) represent a wide range of styles, not only in terms of genres, like first-person shooters and racing games but also in the API technology (DirectX 11, 12) and cutting-edge features like ray tracing and upscaling technology.

Results include DLSS and FSR 2, where possible, as both technologies are the sorts of things, especially in 4K, which you'd turn on. Six of the 15 game benchmarks also feature ray tracing, a great way to see the additional benefit of NVIDIA's DLSS and Frame Generation technology. Also, each title is set to ultra-equivalent quality settings to push GPU hardware and minimize CPU bottlenecks at higher resolutions.

Also, it's just fun to max out a game's visual settings and see the results. Here's the breakdown of games, graphics settings, and what's being tested.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla : Ultra High-quality settings, with the in-game benchmark tool used.

Borderlands 3 : Ultra quality settings, with the in-game benchmark tool used.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II : Ultra quality setting, in-game multiplayer benchmark tool used. AMD FSR and NVIDIA DLSS results are included.

Cyberpunk 2077 : Ultra quality setting, in-game benchmark tool used. AMD FSR and NVIDIA DLSS results are included.

Cyberpunk 2077 (RT) : Ray tracing Ultra quality setting, in-game benchmark tool used. AMD FSR and NVIDIA DLSS results are included.

DOOM Eternal (RT) : Ultra Nightmare quality setting with ray-tracing enabled, the opening of Mars Core campaign level used to benchmark. NVIDIA DLSS results are included

F1 22 (RT) : Ultra High-quality setting with ray tracing, one lap of the Bahrain track benchmarked. AMD FSR and NVIDIA DLSS results are included.

Forza Horizon 5 (RT) : Extreme quality setting with ray tracing enabled, in-game benchmark tool used. AMD FSR and NVIDIA DLSS results are included.

Hitman (RT) : Ultra-quality settings with ray-tracing, Dubai scene benchmarked. AMD FSR and NVIDIA DLSS results are included.

Horizon Zero Dawn : Ultimate quality setting, in-game benchmark used. NVIDIA DLSS results are included

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (RT) : Ultra quality setting with ray tracing enabled, the in-game benchmark tool used. NVIDIA DLSS results are included

Rainbow Six Extraction : Ultra quality settings and in-game benchmark tool used. NVIDIA DLSS results are included

Red Dead Redemption 2 : Maximum quality settings, with in-game benchmark tool used. AMD FSR and NVIDIA DLSS results are included.

The Division 2 : Ultra quality settings with in-game benchmark tool used.

Total War: Warhammer III: Ultra-quality settings with the in-game Battle Benchmark tool used.

15 Game Average FPS - 4K Results

Let's kick things off with the 4K results because this is the resolution where the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER truly excels - with the average FPS across our 15-game benchmark suite sitting on an impressive 90 FPS. This is 16.9% higher than the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti it replaces, 23.3% higher than the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER, and 12.5% higher than AMD's reference Radeon RX 7900 XT. Granted, the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER at 4K in 'OC Mode' (which this result represents) can easily surpass 300-310 Watts in power usage, which is enough to push performance within 3.2% of the Radeon RX 7900 XTX and 6.2% of the GeForce RTX 4080.

With our 15-game benchmark suite including multiple titles with ray-tracing, this is one area where the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER and GeForce excels compared to the flagship Radeon RX 7900 XT and XTX. A few exceptions exist Borderlands 3, Call of Duty, and Cyberpunk 2077 (without ray-tracing enabled). The Radeon RX 7900 XT in these three titles easily outperforms the overclocked ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER.

However, in most titles, the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER's performance sits above the Radeon RX 7900 XT. Even though the arrival of the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER necessitated the release of a GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER, the increase in VRAM capacity to 4K and the sizeable bump in 4K gaming performance also feels like an answer to the Radeon RX 7900 XT. You've got excellent 1% low performance, too - with the average sitting above 60 FPS across our 15-game benchmark suite. The ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER is, first and foremost, a 4K gaming card, and at this resolution, you've got the added benefit of DLSS's super and unmatched image quality.

15 Game Average FPS - 1440p Results

Based on the card's 4K performance, the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER is a beast for 1440p gaming, pushing an average frame rate of 151 FPS with 1% lows on the cusp of triple digits. With the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER planting its flag as a formidable 1440p performer, the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER takes it to the next level - but it's the sort of performance where the card starts running into bottlenecks.

For example, 1440 performance in Forza Horizon 5 is essentially the same whether you're using a GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER, RTX 4070 Ti, RTX 4080, or Radeon RX 7900 XTX. There are a few examples like this: only when you bump up the resolution to 4K can you see a real difference between models. Compared to the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER, the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER is 17.1% faster and 11% faster than the now-defunct GeForce RTX 4070 Ti.

At this resolution, the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER is 7.8% faster than the Radeon RX 7900 XT while being roughly 3.8% slower than the Radeon RX 7900 XTX and 5.6% slower than the GeForce RTX 4080. Again, the ROG Strix model is overclocked and one of the most powerful and premium GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER cards available - so results are higher than what you'd find with other models. What the 1440p and 4K results also tell us is that the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER would be a beast for any one of the hundred or so ultrawide OLED panels announced at CES 2024 - which feature resolutions that sit between 140p and 4K.

15 Game Average FPS - 1080p Results

Unless you're playing something like Counter-Strike 2 with an uncapped frame rate, the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER is not a card you'd pick up for 1080p gaming - as most titles won't even be able to tap into the GPU's full potential at this resolution. At 1080p, the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER is on par with the GeForce RTX 4080, with a single-digit percentage separating it and other cards like the Radeon RX 7900 XTX and even the all-mighty GeForce RTX 4090. CPU bottlenecks at this resolution mean that the GPU isn't fully utilized or even close to fully utilized in several titles.

Some exceptions, such as games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, show the Radeon RX 7800 XT is faster than the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER. Then, titles like Red Dead Redemption 2 show no real performance benefit when leaping from the RTX 4070 Ti to the RTX 4070 Ti SUPER.

Benchmarks - 3DMark FireStrike

3DMark FireStrike is a synthetic DirectX 11 benchmark that we've been using in our GPU reviews for years, and even though it's an API no longer used by the majority of PC game releases - it's still relevant as it covers most titles released over the past decade. Highlighted above, you'll see the results for the 3DMark FireStrike Ultra test, which is the 4K version of the benchmark (below that, you'll see results for the 1080p and 1440p FireStrike benchmark).

As a GPU built for 4K gaming, we'll focus on the 3DMark FireStrike Ultra score, which sees the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER deliver a score 11.1% higher than the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti and 21.1% higher than the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER, which is kind of in line with in-game results we found. However, the score is 8.1% lower than the Radeon RX 7900 XT - even though overall performance regarding 4K gaming sits squarely in favor of the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER.

Benchmarks - 3DMark TimeSpy and Port Royal

With the synthetic 3DMark TimeSpy being DirectX 12-based, it's a more relevant synthetic benchmark for modern games. Looking at the 4K TimeSpy Extreme test, the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER scores on par with the Radeon RX 7900 XT. The score is also 12.5% higher than the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti result, 19.9% higher than the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER while being within 8% of both the GeForce RTX 4080 and Radeon RX 7900 XTX.

3DMark Port Royal is a synthetic ray-tracing benchmark. As expected, the results here reflect the GeForce RTX 40 Series' commanding lead in ray tracing - something we see in games with many RT effects like Cyberpunk 2077, Alan Wake II, Control, etc. The ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER showcases its biggest leap over the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti with a 15.3% higher score. The score also beats AMD's flagship Radeon RX 7900 XTX by 12.5%, too, so for those who put a lot of stock in visual fidelity and cutting-edge effects like real-time ray-tracing, the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER is something to consider - as it's within 10% of the 'RTX On' monster that is the GeForce RTX 4080.

Benchmarks - 1080p Gaming

Benchmarks - 1440p Gaming

Benchmarks - 4K Gaming

Benchmarks Summary, Ray-Tracing Performance, and DLSS 3

With native 4K performance, you're looking at triple-digit performance in several games with an average of 90 FPS, with only a handful of visually intensive ray-tracing titles putting the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER to work. Of course, at 4K, you can enable DLSS Super Resolution, where using the 'Quality' setting sees no perceivable loss in visual fidelity. At the same time, the 'Performance' mode delivers a massive boost while offering visual fidelity. DLSS (and we're not talking about Frame Generation... yet) is found in most game releases and is something you'd enable, so we include 'DLSS Quality' numbers in our game results.

With the GeForce RTX 40 SUPER Series arriving a year after the GeForce RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 first hit the scene, we're now at a point where DLSS 3 Frame Generation is becoming a relevant and cutting-edge game feature. It is exclusive to the 40 Series, making use of specialized AI hardware, and with the aid of NVIDIA's excellent Reflex latency reduction technology, the perceived performance boost is very real. Incredibly, with DLSS upscaling and frame-generation, up to 7 out of 8 pixels are rendered with the aid of AI - which is why we've got things like path tracing in Cyberpunk 2077 and Alan Wake II.

DLSS 3 Frame Generation does work best when you've got a baseline performance of around 50 or so FPS, and when looking at Cyberpunk 2077 with all ray-tracing effects set to Ultra, the 134 FPS at 1440p is a 2.4X increase over native rendering. With the addition of DLSS 3.5's new ray-reconstruction technology that improves ray-tracing visual quality, DLSS 3's image is not only over twice as fast but looks notably better, too. Jumping up to 4K, F1 22's triple-digit performance is a 1.9X increase in perceived performance, while Hitman's is a 2X increase.

Temperature and Power Efficiency

The Ada Lovelace generation has been a game changer for power efficiency. Even when you're looking at the overclocked performance of the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER, it still manages to deliver a whopping 67% faster 4K gaming performance than the previous Ampere generation's GeForce RTX 3070 Ti while only using 2.6% more power.

As an OC model, the focus is on pure performance, whereas other models like the MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER Ventus 3X and INNO3D GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER Twin X2 stick to the more efficient reference specs chosen (and fine-tuned) by NVIDIA.

Regarding cooling and thermal performance, the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER has no issue with the generous out-of-the-box overclock. In our stress test, the GPU temperature hovered at around 60 degrees Celsius, with fan speeds never exceeding 50%. Even better, the hot spot hovered at around 70 degrees while the memory temperature peaked at 68 degrees. OC models that push more power and clock speeds aren't known for being quiet, efficient, and cool -yet the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER manages to be all three.

Final Thoughts

ASUS's ROG Strix line is premium GPUs with a premium price, and the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER is no different. But as a shining example of what the new GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER can deliver, it's impressive and then some. 4K gaming performance that is closer to the Radeon RX 7900 XTX and GeForce RTX 4080 than it is to the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti or AMD's Radeon 7900 XT. Throw in 16GB of fast GDDR6X memory, and you say it's the GPU the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti should have been all along - which isn't a bad thing, as that's what you want to feel when it comes to a refresh.

Setting aside the ROG Strix price premium, there is still the question of value for money when it comes to the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER - much like there was with the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti and how it related to the GeForce RTX 4070. The RTX 4070 SUPER, when looking at pure numbers, is the best value GeForce RTX 40 Series GPU regarding its performance. Because it came so close to the RTX 4070 Ti, it makes you wish that NVIDIA lowered the RTX 4070 SUPER MSRP to $699 USD when it dropped the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER price to $999 USD.

But that's not the real story here - as the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER, with its 16GB of VRAM, delivers the sort of improvement to 4K gaming, making it a true high-end GPU to savor. If you're rocking a high-refresh-rate ultrawide display or connecting a gaming rig to a G-SYNC-compatible 4K OLED TV, you've got an absolute beast here. Built to last and like something from the future, the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER has the performance to match its undeniable looks.