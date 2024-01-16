INNO3D GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER TWIN X2 Review

TweakTown's Rating: 94% The Bottom Line The INNO3D GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER TWIN is a compact, two-slot, 1440p beast that is faster than the previous-gen flagship GeForce RTX 3090. It's super efficient, too, offering a decent upgrade over the baseline RTX 4070 without increasing the price. Pros + It is faster than the GeForce RTX 3090 for 1440p gaming

Introduction

With the arrival of the first SUPER GPU in the new GeForce RTX 40 SUPER Series line-up, there's cause for excitement regarding NVIDIA's latest batch of Ada Lovelace GPUs. As seen with the Founders Edition model, NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4070 refresh delivers exceptional 1440p performance, besting the previous-gen's flagship, the GeForce RTX 3090, while also being a decent 4K performer. A double performance increase over the existing GeForce RTX 4070 builds on a great foundation. And with the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER and GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER still to come, it's a great start.

As a SUPER edition of an existing GPU, it features beefed-up specs - 20% more CUDA, RT, and AI Tensor Cores, with only a modest increase in overall power usage. What hasn't beefed up is the price. The new INNO3D GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER TWIN X2 is an MSRP model, priced at $599 USD - the same price the baseline GeForce RTX 4070 launched with. A card that has officially seen its price drop to $549 USD.

Apart from performance (and when it comes to GPUs, performance is always king), one of the most exciting aspects of the new GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER is that the power efficiency means that, like the RTX 4070 before it - we can still get compact and lightweight cards. The sort of products that only take two slots aren't long and don't require bracing or brackets to minimize sag.

In addition to the same excellent performance (both in-game and thermal) as the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER Founders Edition, the INNO3D GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER TWIN X2 delivers when it comes to the concept of small, compact and quiet. Let's dig in.

The Ada Lovelace Generation - SUPER Edition

Below is a summary of the GeForce RTX 40 Series technology, applicable to all models.

Visual fidelity and performance go hand-in-hand when it comes to PC gaming. It isn't simply a matter of a game looking good; when you're playing a PC game, it also needs to be buttery-smooth. Back in the day, this combination of performance and visuals was all about how much GPU and silicon you had under the hood. With the GeForce RTX 40 Series, including the new SUPER Series refresh, NVIDIA's Ada Lovelace generation continues and evolves the company's history of embracing AI and hardware-accelerated ray-tracing to not only push visual fidelity - but to ensure that visual fidelity and performance go hand-in-hand.

The GeForce RTX 40 Series is a lineup of GPUs built on a cutting-edge process node while leveraging and evolving all of the AI and hardware-based ray-tracing advances that NVIDIA helped become mainstream with the GeForce RTX 30 Series. Named after mathematician Ada Lovelace, considered the world's first computer programmer, the GeForce RTX 40 Series is built on TSMC 4N process technology - a giant leap forward over the Samsung 8nm process used in the GeForce RTX 30 Series Ampere generation.

From a pure numbers perspective, the full NVIDIA Ada GPU features 76.3 billion transistors, up to 18,432 CUDA Cores (70% more than the previous gen), and delivers clock speeds over 2.5 GHz while maintaining the same power requirements of the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti. Ada also introduces the latest generation of RT and Tensor Cores, with the latter introducing brand-new hardware responsible for the next iteration of AI rendering - DLSS 3 and DLSS 3.5.

NVIDIA's DLSS or Deep Learning Super Sampling is one of the reasons why raw power is no longer the be-all-end-all; it's an AI-based form of upscaling that can provide a sizable boost to in-game performance without sacrificing visual fidelity. It can improve upon native rendering. The brand-new DLSS 3.5 Ray Reconstruction dramatically improves ray-tracing image quality (over native rendering) with groundbreaking AI denoiser technology. DLSS 3 Frame Generation uses the power of AI to generate new frames and dramatically improve perceived performance.

For this reason, DLSS and other algorithm-based upscaling and frame generation have become some of the most talked about bits of technology in the PC gaming space. Take Cyberpunk 2077 using the game's Path Tracing (aka full ray tracing) mode with DLSS 3.5, NVIDIA Reflex, and Frame Generation. In this example, seven of eight pixels are AI-generated, meaning path tracing is impossible on today's hardware without these technologies. In the case of the GeForce RTX 40 Series, the addition of DLSS 3 and Frame Generation has proven to be a true game changer.

DLSS 3 combines DLSS Super Resolution (DLSS 2) with NVIDIA Reflex to reduce system latency and the brand-new hardware-accelerated Frame Generation technology. Three bits of rendering tech = DLSS 3. And it's exclusive to the GeForce RTX 40 Series. It gets a little confusing when you throw DLSS 3.5 into the mix, Ray Reconstruction, which greatly improves ray-traced visual quality across all GeForce RTX GPUs. Still, the result is the same - NVIDIA's technology and development tools for rendering, performance, and latency are unmatched in the industry.

Frame Generation is NVIDIA looking to do what it has done for real-time graphics upscaling to the idea of frame-interpolation - or what they call Motion Plus in the TV world. Which, to be fair, is not a fair comparison on account of tech like Motion Plus being - well - terrible. But the fundamental idea is the same, albeit using specialized AI hardware in the GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics cards to generate and create entire frames.

The results are impressive - with dramatic improvements to overall performance (in the frame-per-second stakes) seen in games like Cyberpunk 2077, F1 23, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, Diablo IV, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, and Alan Wake II.

The Ada generation is much more than "smaller = more," with NVIDIA introducing back-end technology in the form of Shader Execution Reordering - which effectively ensures render tasks happen more efficiently and without running into bottlenecks. This means a leap forward in the real-time rendering of hardware-intensive ray-tracing effects. And there's generative AI, with TensorRT-LLM for Windows accelerating and leading the way to AI computing in the era of the "AI PC."

The Ada generation also levels up NVIDIA's already formidable content creation chops with the arrival of AV1 encoding for better video quality for streamers without sacrificing performance or bandwidth. AV1 encoding is 40% more efficient than traditional H.264, and NVIDIA works with platforms like Twitch to bring the technology to all streamers. Of course, in the age of working from home, it can also dramatically improve video conferencing.

Specs and Test System

Specifications

Here, we can see how the specs and hardware stack up for the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER compared to the GeForce RTX 4070, the previous generation's GeForce RTX 3070, and the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti.

Where the GeForce RTX 4070 featured similar specs (in terms of CUDA, RT, and Tensor Core counts) as its predecessor, the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER sees a decent bump in overall specs. With higher clock speeds and more efficiency, in addition to generational improvements to ray tracing, the GeForce RTX 4070 could do much more with seemingly less. As the introduction mentions, the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER features 20% more CUDA Cores, RT Cores, and AI-based Tensor Cores than the RTX 4070. Throw in a modest power rating increase to 220W from 200W, and it's a showcase for just how well NVIDA's 40 Series scales.

The INNO3D GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER TWIN X2 follows the reference specs outlined by NVIDIA, so it maintains the same Boost Clock speed of 2475 MHz as the Founders Edition and the GeForce RTX 4070. The additional 20% of 'hardware numbers' don't translate 1:1 to a 20% increase in in-game performance, but it's not that far off - a 13.2% overall increase for 1440p gaming in our 15-game benchmark suite. This is enough to push what was previously in the region of a GeForce RTX 3080 into the realm of the GeForce RTX 3090.

Where the card remains the same is with memory. 12GB of GDDR6X on a 192-bit bus is identical to the GeForce RTX 4070, but an increase to 48MB of L2 Cache is very welcome - as this helps improve 1% lows while reducing memory traffic and boosting efficiency. It would have been great to see NVIDIA bump up the memory capacity to 16GB in response to AMD's Radeon RX 7800 XT, but plenty remains for maxed-out 1440p and high-end 4K gaming.

One thing that has changed dramatically compared to the GeForce RTX 4070 is that the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER uses a similar 16-pin power connection as the beefier 40 Series cards - albeit with the redesigned 12V-2x6 connector.

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER

Model: INNO3D GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER TWIN X2

Interface: PCI Express 4.0

CUDA Cores: 7168

Tensor Cores: 224 (4th Generation)

RT Cores: 56 (3rd Generation)

Clocks: Base Clock: 1980 MHz, Boost Clock: 2475 MHz

Memory: 12GB GDDR6X

Memory Speed: 21 Gbps

Memory Interface: 192-bit

Total Memory Bandwidth: 504 GB/s

L2 Cache: 48 MB

Display Connections: 3 x DisplayPort, 1 x HDMI

Power Connectors: 16-pin 12V-2x6 (2x PCIe 8-pin cables via adapter)

Recommended PSU: 650W

What's in the Box: INNO3D GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER TWIN X2, 16-pin 12V-2x6 adapter, Guide

Kosta's Test System

Motherboard: MSI MPG X670E Carbon Wi-Fi

CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 7900X

Cooler: Corsair iCUE H100i RGB PRO XT Liquid CPU Cooler

RAM: 64GB (2x32GB) Corsair DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5 DRAM 5200MHz

SSD: Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus-G M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD 4TB, Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus Plus M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD 8TB

Power Supply: Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 850W

Case: Thermaltake Core P3 Tempered Glass Snow

OS: Microsoft Windows 11 Pro 64-bit

Physical Design and Cooling

The INNO3D GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER TWIN X2 features a compact two-slot design with twin detachable fan blades, a sturdy and semi-open backplate, nickel-plated composite heat pipes, and a minimal overall look without anything in the way of RGB lighting. It's simple, and the two-tone grey-and-black design won't so much turn heads as it will seamlessly blend into a build.

Having detachable blades for the fans is a great touch, especially if you want to clean the GPU one day. Like most GPUs in 2024, the INNO3D GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER TWIN X2 features a 0dB mode with fans stopping when the GPU temperature goes under 40 degrees C or draws less than 40W of power. It's not a custom GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER, so there's not much in the way of overhead (INNO3D suggests an OC margin of 50MHz for the GPU and 100MHz for the memory, which isn't a deal-breaker considering the form factor and the RTX 4070 SUPER's reference spec performance.

The INNO3D GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER TWIN X2 could easily fit in a Mini-ITX or smaller build, which is great for those looking to assemble a small and powerful rig. If there's one criticism to make when it comes to the design, it is that when it comes to the no-frills look, the 'INNO3D' branding on the fans are obvious stickers and look like they were stuck on during the packaging process.

Connection-wise, you've got three DisplayPort 1.4 ports on the back, alongside a single HDMI 2.1 port - which is still the standard for the GeForce RTX 40 Series. In the case of the switch to a 16-pin power connection with the new 12V-2x6 connector, you notice the difference. The power is firmer, and you can feel it click into place more prominently compared to the previous connector.

Benchmarks - 15 Game Averages

The Games and Tests

PC gaming is a complicated and varied space, from indie games to major blockbuster releases and titles that push hardware and technology to their limit with the adoption of effects like real-time ray-tracing.

This is all a way of saying that the 15 in-game benchmarks we've chosen (and run at 1080p, 1440p, and 4K) represent a wide range of styles, not only in terms of genres, like first-person shooters and racing games but also in the API technology (DirectX 11, 12) and cutting-edge features like ray tracing and upscaling technology.

Results include DLSS and FSR 2, where possible, as both technologies are the sorts of things, especially in 4K, which you'd turn on. Six of the 15 game benchmarks also feature ray tracing, a great way to see the additional benefit of NVIDIA's DLSS and Frame Generation technology. Also, each title is set to ultra-equivalent quality settings to push GPU hardware and minimize CPU bottlenecks at higher resolutions.

Also, it's just fun to max out a game's visual settings and see the results. Here's the breakdown of games, graphics settings, and what's being tested.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla : Ultra High-quality settings, with the in-game benchmark tool used.

Borderlands 3 : Ultra quality settings, with the in-game benchmark tool used.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II : Ultra quality setting, in-game multiplayer benchmark tool used. AMD FSR and NVIDIA DLSS results are included.

Cyberpunk 2077 : Ultra quality setting, in-game benchmark tool used. AMD FSR and NVIDIA DLSS results are included.

Cyberpunk 2077 (RT) : Ray tracing Ultra quality setting, in-game benchmark tool used. AMD FSR and NVIDIA DLSS results are included.

DOOM Eternal (RT) : Ultra Nightmare quality setting with ray-tracing enabled, the opening of Mars Core campaign level used to benchmark. NVIDIA DLSS results are included

F1 22 (RT) : Ultra High-quality setting with ray tracing, one lap of the Bahrain track benchmarked. AMD FSR and NVIDIA DLSS results are included.

Forza Horizon 5 (RT) : Extreme quality setting with ray tracing enabled, in-game benchmark tool used. AMD FSR and NVIDIA DLSS results are included.

Hitman (RT) : Ultra-quality settings with ray-tracing, Dubai scene benchmarked. AMD FSR and NVIDIA DLSS results are included.

Horizon Zero Dawn : Ultimate quality setting, in-game benchmark used. NVIDIA DLSS results are included

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (RT) : Ultra quality setting with ray tracing enabled, the in-game benchmark tool used. NVIDIA DLSS results are included

Rainbow Six Extraction : Ultra quality settings and in-game benchmark tool used. NVIDIA DLSS results are included

Red Dead Redemption 2 : Maximum quality settings, with in-game benchmark tool used. AMD FSR and NVIDIA DLSS results are included.

The Division 2 : Ultra quality settings with in-game benchmark tool used.

Total War: Warhammer III: Ultra-quality settings with the in-game Battle Benchmark tool used.

15 Game Average FPS - 1080p Results

The INNO3D GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER TWIN X2 is not a card for 1080p gaming unless you're trying to push Counter-Strike 2 performance as far as it can go. During the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER's announcement at CES 2024, NVIDIA noted that it's all about high-end maxed-out 1440 gaming. Still, that makes it a beast for 1080p gaming, too - with the INNO3D GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER TWIN X2 delivering an average frame rate of 171 FPS at this resolution.

Compared to the GeForce RTX 4070, the INNO3D GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER TWIN X2 is 8.9% faster and 9.6% faster than AMD's Radeon RX 7800 XT. Compared to the previous-gen GeForce RTX 3070, it's a sizeable 46.2% increase in performance while only being 4.5% slower than the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, which is going to be retired in favor of the new GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER.

With triple-digit 1% lows, the 1080p performance is also faster than the GeForce RTX 3090. However, at 1080p, this sort of performance leads to CPU bottlenecks and, in the case of games like Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, seemingly max out what that engine can render.

15 Game Average FPS - 1440p Results

According to the latest Steam Hardware Survey, 1440p is the fastest-growing resolution for PC gaming displays. If you had the chance to check out any of the 100+ new OLED gaming monitors announced this year at CES, you'd have noticed that most were either 1440p or Ultrawide QHD.

This is the sweet spot resolution for a reason: native 4K gaming is a massive jump in pixel density, while 1440p gives you the right balance of fidelity and performance. With an average frame rate of 129 FPS at this resolution, the INNO3D GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER TWIN X2 is a 1440p beast.

This is raw or rasterized performance without DLSS of Frame Generation across various games, including a batch with real-time ray tracing. This is where we see a more notable increase in performance compared to the GeForce RTX 4070, a 13.2% increase. You're also looking at a 12.2% increase in performance compared to the Radeon RX 7800 XT. There are games where it falls behind, like Call of Duty and, weirdly enough, Cyberpunk 2077 without ray-tracing, but in most cases, the INNO3D GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER TWIN X2 is ahead.

At 1440p, performance is only 5.2% slower than the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti on average, which makes it faster than the GeForce RTX 3090 at this resolution - a remarkable achievement. The INNO3D GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER TWIN X2 is a GPU you can crank the detail settings for when it comes to 1440p gaming.

15 Game Average FPS - 4K Results

As games continue to look better every year, the hardware required to run them at 4K continues to increase - which is why 4K gaming is often relegated to the GeForce RTX 4080s, Radeon RX 7900 XTXs, and GeForce RTX 4090s of the world. That said, the INNO3D GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER TWIN X2 is an impressive 4K gaming GPU, but jumping from 1440p to 4K sees a performance drop-off by a massive 44.2%. This is still enough to deliver an average of 72 FPS across our 15-game benchmark suite, a 14.3% increase in performance over the GeForce RTX 4070.

Does it maintain an edge over the GeForce RTX 3090? Not really; that GPU's 24GB of VRAM and faster memory bandwidth helps it maintain the lead - though it's close, and the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER doesn't use anywhere as much power. Compared to the AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT (Team Red's closest price competitor), the INNO3D GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER TWIN X2 is 12.5% faster for 4K gaming. It also remains within 6.5% of the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti - a card you'd call ready for 4K gaming.

Benchmarks - 3DMark FireStrike

3DMark FireStrike is a synthetic DirectX 11 benchmark that has been used to test GPUs for several years, and for the most part, it's still a relevant test. The 3DMark FireStrike tests cover 1080p, 1440p, and 4K gaming - with the 1440p score highlighted above. Here, the INNO3D GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER TWIN X2's score is 17.1% higher than the GeForce RTX 4070, with a result similar to the GeForce RTX 3090.

Weirdly, the Radeon RX 7800 XT scored higher, which isn't reflected in individual game benchmarks. Some titles favor Radeon and games where the Radeon RX 7800 XT outperforms the new GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER - but these are the exception and not the rule. DirectX 11 isn't something modern games use, so this test is not as relevant in 2024 as it was back in 2020 or 2016.

Benchmarks - 3DMark TimeSpy and Port Royal

3DMark TimeSpy is a synthetic DirectX 12 benchmark, a graphics API more relevant to PC gaming in 2024, with the main test covering 1440p gaming - the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER's sweet spot. Here, the score is 13.9% higher for the INNO3D TWIN X2 than the GeForce RTX 4070, closely matching what we found with in-game performance while also sitting above the Radeon RX 7800 XT. AMD's card is closer than we found in our in-game tests, which we've encountered across all Radeon RX 7000 and GeForce RTX 40 Series reviews - results that favor AMD's hardware.

3DMark TimeSpy is a synthetic ray-tracing benchmark, and with NVIDIA GeForce RTX hardware dominating this space, it's not a surprise that the score is closer to the Radeon RX 7900 XT than it is to the Radeon RX 7800 XT. However, the score is higher than expected compared to the GeForce RTX 4070 - an increase of 16.7%.

The score once again puts the INNO3D GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER TWIN X2's performance in line with the GeForce RTX 3090, however, with the bonus of being able to access DLSS 3 Frame Generation in a growing list of titles. Ray-tracing and DLSS 2 Super Resolution go hand-in-hand, boosting performance considerably when gaming in higher resolutions. Add the new AI-powered Frame Generation, and the INNO3D GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER TWIN X2 can perform like a GPU from the next generation of GeForce hardware.

Benchmarks - 1080p Gaming

Benchmarks - 1440p Gaming

Benchmarks - 4K Gaming

Benchmarks Summary, Ray-Tracing Performance, and DLSS 3

With or without DLSS, the INNO3D GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER TWIN X2 is an exceptional 1440p gaming performance, delivering triple-digit frame rates in several titles. The good news is that when it comes to 1440p gaming, the DLSS Quality mode provides impressive image quality (better-than-native regarding the new DLSS 3.5 Ray Reconstruction for ray tracing). With the technology available in hundreds of games - it's worth enabling even on the INNO3D GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER TWIN X2. What DLSS does is dramatically improve 4K gaming performance.

With NVIDIA introducing Frame Generation with the GeForce RTX 4090 and the AI-powered and GeForce RTX 40 Series exclusive tech evolving and growing over the past year - where it's now available in a range of cinematic titles, including the latest Call of Duty - it's part of the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER's arsenal when it comes to cutting-edge technology. Sure, in recent months, we've seen AMDS FSR 3 and Fluid Motion Frames tech open the door to frame generation for a wide audience (including previous-gen GeForce RTX 30 Series owners), image quality, latency, and overall performance isn't at the level of DLSS 3.

All four games in our DLSS 3 round-up benchmark run the games with max settings and ray-tracing enabled. At 1440p, we can see that DLSS 3 delivers a whopping 2.6X improvement to Cyberpunk 2077 performance, a 2X increase in Hitman and A Plague Tale Requiem, and a 1.9X increase in F1 22.

Temperature and Power Efficiency

Here's a look at the power efficiency of the INNO3D GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER TWIN X2 compared to the previous gen, other cards in the 40 Series, and the flagship RDNA 3 combo. As you can see, it's an incredible result, with the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER only drawing roughly 200W on average when gaming at 1440p and 4K. With performance on par with the GeForce RTX 3090, this is the sort of generational difference you love to see.

On average, the INNO3D GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER TWIN X2 draws less than 10% more power than the baseline GeForce RTX 4070, which showcases just how well NVIDIA's Ada Lovelace architecture scales in varying configurations. Its closest RDNA 3 competitor, the Radeon RX 7800 XT, is rated at 263W - so GeForce RTX 40 Series hardware is in a different league regarding power efficiency.

As for the INNO3D GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER TWIN X2's thermal performance, it's a similar situation to the Founders Edition card we also reviewed, a temperature of 63 degrees C during our stress test with a hotspot temp of 71 degrees. Fan speeds of roughly 1500 RPM (45% capacity) are enough to keep the GPU cool and generally quiet. The fans are audible but a far cry from noise. The INNO3D GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER TWIN X2 has the cooling to back up its small and compact design.

Final Thoughts

By not raising the price but instead increasing performance, NVIDIA has improved the value proposition for what is widely considered one of the better-value GeForce RTX 40 Series cards. The INNO3D GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER TWIN X2, available for $599 USD, might look like a small two-slot card, but it packs the performance of a GeForce RTX 3090 - a 1440p powerhouse, and it is pretty great for 4K gaming. More so than the GeForce RTX 4070 was at launch.

It's not every day you see a two-slot GPU that doesn't feature over-the-top cooling performance like this, so even though it doesn't feature RGB lighting or a fancy design (INNO3D does offer a stylish-looking white version), the INNO3D GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER TWIN X2 is akin to stealth killer, ready to take your 1440p gaming to the next level (and beyond) while being powerful enough to serve as GPU muscle behind a widescreen OLED display. Throw in NVIDIA's excellent AI performance, content creator-friendly advances like AV1 encoding, and the still gold-standard DLSS rendering, and it's hard to fault the INNO3D GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER TWIN X2. Maybe it could do with a few lights.