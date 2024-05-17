Need for Speed Underground is the latest classic to get an RTX Remix full ray tracing mod

Need For Speed: Underground is one of the most beloved entries in the series, and now the 2003 racing classic is getting an RTX Remix makeover.

NVIDIA's RTX Remix (available now) tool for modders is a powerful tool that has opened the door to a new type of remaster. Ray-tracing, AI-enhanced textures, and direct control over a game's visuals, effects, models, and more are already delivering stunning results. The best part is that it takes older DirectX games and gives them a modern makeover.

Need for Speed: Underground RTX Remix mod, image credit: alessandro893/modDB

EA's Need For Speed: Underground from 2003 is a great example, primarily because the Need For Speed: Underground RTX mod (via modDB) is the work of a single person - alessandro893. With RTX Remix, the game's lighting is now fully ray-traced, including over 1,000 additional lights to the world to help improve immersion. Several in-game textures have also been enhanced.

It's still a work in progress, with some sections looking better than others, and elements like car headlights still need the RTX and ray-tracing treatment, but it's showing great promise. Need For Speed: Underground is one of the most beloved entries in the series, and it's fantastic to see it with full ray-tracing and updated visuals.

Need For Speed: Underground is all about neon-lit nighttime racing, so it's a great candidate for an RTX Remix mod - as it gives many locations, cars, and streets a Cyberpunk-like look.

Naturally, with full ray-traced lighting, there's a performance hit, with the original 144 FPS racing dropping to around 60 FPS or so on a GeForce RTX 4090 in 4K. The following video comes from an alpha early-access version of the mod - with the Chinatown section at around the 4:30 mark being the most impressive in terms of visuals.

Here are a few screenshots of the alessandro893's Need For Speed: Underground RTX mod - to follow its progress or download and try it out for yourself, check out its modDB page.

