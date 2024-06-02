RTX Remix goes fully open-source to remaster as many classic games as possible

NVIDIA has announced RTX Remix is going fully open source, enabling modders to expand the capabilities of the platform which is home to 20,000+ modders.

RTX Remix is designed to be a modding platform that enables the remastering of classic Direct X and Direct 9 games, and at Computex 2024 NVIDIA announced it was going open-source.

Remastered titles arrive with ray-tracing effects for a significant graphical improvement, NVIDIA DLSS 3.5 for a boost to performance, and various other upgrades. The remastering is achieved through the RTX Remix Toolkit app, which allows modders to make changes to game assets and materials. Additionally, NVIDIA announced it made RTX Remix Runtime open source last year, which gave modders the ability to expand game compatibility and rendering capabilities.

NVIDIA has now announced it will be making the RTX Remix Toolkit open source to further give customization power to modders. More specifically, modders will now be able to streamline how assets are changed and how scenes are altered. Additionally, NVIDIA has updated the list of supported file formats for RTX Remix's asset ingestor, while also adding to the RTX Remix's AI Texture Tools.

According to the announcement, NVIDIA has now made the RTX Remix Toolkit accessible via a REST API, which allows modders to livelink RTX Remix to digital content creation tools such as Blender, and modding tools such as Hammer. Furthermore, modders will be able to take advantage of generative AI apps such as ComfyUI. NVIDIA will also be providing modders with an SDK for RTX Remix Runtime, enabling the deployment of RTX Remix's renderer into other applications and games in APIs such as DirectX 8 and DirectX 9.

Since the release of the RTX Remix Toolkit, more than 20,000 modders have used the technology to mod classic games, which has produced more than 130 RTX remasters.