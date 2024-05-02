RTX Remix updated with DLSS 3.5 Ray Reconstruction to improve ray-tracing quality for mods

NVIDIA updates RTX Remix, which is currently available in Open Beta. The update adds DLSS 3.5 Ray Reconstruction support and a range of optimizations.

NVIDIA's RTX Remix enables modders to reimagine an older PC title with full ray tracing or path tracing, updated models, and AI-enhanced textures while leveraging modern rendering technologies and tools like DLSS, Frame Generation, and Reflex.

Half-Life 2 RTX: An RTX Remix Project.

NVIDIA first showcased what RTX Remix could do with the impressive Portal RTX mod, and with the RTX Remix Open Beta kicking off earlier this year, we'll see many great projects pop up in the months and years ahead. This week, NVIDIA has updated RTX Remix with the addition of NVIDIA DLSS 3.5 with Ray Reconstruction. We first saw the groundbreaking tech in Cyberpunk 2077's Phantom Liberty expansion last year.

DLSS 3.5 with Ray Reconstruction dramatically improves the quality of ray tracing, adding new detail to ray-traced effects like reflections and shadows. Thanks to NVIDIA's GitHub community input, this week's update also improves RTX Remix mod performance and compatibility. We also got an update on the stunning Half-Life 2 RTX: An RTX Remix Project.

Half-Life 2 RTX: An RTX Remix Project now includes DLSS 3.5.

"Orbifold Studios has been hard at work remastering the game with high-fidelity PBR assets, taking full advantage of the Remix runtime to integrate cutting-edge graphics into Half-Life 2," NVIDIA writes. "Utilizing Parallax Occlusion Mapping (POM), world materials like the metal walls texture seen above will have simulated depth and self-shadowing, while Remix's efficient polygon rendering allows for assets with polycounts many times that of the 2004 original models."

Community updates and input have also made it possible for RTX Remix to work with the original Deus Ex from Ion Storm. Thanks to the new Echelon Renderer from Onno Jongbloed, the classic first-person sci-fi is now getting the RTX Remix treatment with DLSS 3.5 - check it out.

Deus Ex RTX Remix.