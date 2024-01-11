Cooler Master showed a gaming chair with Shiatsu massage that felt amazing and more at CES 2024

Entering the suite of Cooler Master at CES 2024 had us waiting in reception for a moment, while just inside, we saw one of the biggest yet amazing custom mods for a system with this amazing shark mod. While out of reach of many and too big for most home offices, it was something to behold as we appreciated all the work that goes into something of this caliber.

As we were assigned a representative for their cooling products, the focus this year was to utilize a hexagonal head unit shape that harkens back to the design of the Cooler Master logo, albeit not stretched wide as the logo is. Here we have their new ATMOS-designed head units, with a slightly tinted cover over the sleek finned inner portion resting upon an ARGB color plate.

As many are doing this year, one of the cooler parts of the ATMOS AIO is that the fin arrangement in the previous image is removable. Doing this will allow customers to 3D print whatever they can come up with, place it in the center of the head unit, and then replace the tinted cover to keep it safe and sound while giving users a custom visual appeal.

Another cool addition for these newer ARGB coolers is that Cooler Master is working on CTRL software to go along with them. In one location, you can address lighting as well as see your system status. We would think that they are going to add more options as this is still in its early stages, but we can appreciate this over various sync methods of inline RGB controllers.

For the mainstream customers looking for something a little more basic in its features, you will be able to get the Masterliquid 360 ION seen here. These will sport a fine-tuned dual chamber pump, a 2.1" LCD display, and while cooled with Cooler Masters Mobius 120P ARGB fans, it offers their signature Halo pump design, which is what they call this new hexagonal design.

Project G11 is a new pump head idea. Cooler Master is building a concept of a radiator on top of the head unit, cooled with a pair of fans in a push-pull setup. Not only that, but the idea here is for a dual pump system to help keep temperatures down, and while the design is very attractive as it is, it will also have 3D-printed customizable components within it if it ever makes it to market.

Project VGA Cooler is a very cool concept as well. The idea here is to give users an idea for better cooling potential to their GPUs. What makes this better than most, is that rather than design an entire cooling system, to use this cooler, you will only need to remove the shroud on the factory cooler and replace it with this beefy dual fan offering. We were told they would have done a three-fan design, but they wanted to leave room under the cover for such things as adapters, RGB controllers, and things of that nature.

Cooler Master was also showing new air coolers for your CPU. In the two we saw, the first is this MA824 XT Stealth. This eight-pipe solution is designed to improve upon previous designs, with some trick chameleon paint that will change color to blue as the thermals reach past thirty degrees Celsius. Along with the eight heat pipes and a ton of surface area, the MA824 uses a pair of their Mobius fans, allowing this tower to compete with the likes of Noctua and be quiet!.

Project New V8 was also on display, and we liked what they did here. These towers sport a 3DVC or 3-dimensional vapor chamber designed to be used with high TDP CPUs while keeping thermals at bay. Around the vapor chamber are superconductive composite heat pipes with ultra-refined powdered texturing.

While the coolers were great on their own, after our conversation there, we were directed to their new line of Hybrid M gaming chairs. While we saw an all-white variant and a white, gray, and black chair that looked amazing, it was this seat that had us more than amazed. At first glance, you might assume it is just another black gaming chair, but this one incorporated heat and massage and not some cheap vibration massage either. Two shiatsu-style knobs do some of the best deep-tissue relaxation we have ever felt.

On the right armrest, you will find a four-way joystick, which, when pressed, enables the massage feature, while the joystick allows the user to move the massage to fit the place that needs it most. When done, simply hold the joystick down, and the massage stops. On top of the shiatsu-style messaging feature, there is also a heated seat back to enable even better relaxation any time of the year.

Unlike the previous massage chairs on the market, where you are tied to the wall with a power cord, the Hybrid M uses a 65W battery pack that is USB Type-C rechargeable. Even though we asked about milliamps and work hours, that information was unavailable, but we were sure to inform them that we wanted one of these for review as soon as they are ready, and we can fill more of the blanks at that time.