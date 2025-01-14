All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
CES 2025TT ShowNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Peripherals

We went butts on with Razer's Project Arielle gaming chair with active heating and cooling

At CES 2025 we sat down on Razer's concept premium mesh gaming chair with active cooling and heating. And it was surprisingly effective, and comfortable.

We went butts on with Razer's Project Arielle gaming chair with active heating and cooling
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Senior Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Razer unveiled Project Arielle at CES 2025, a mesh gaming chair with integrated heating and cooling based on the Razer Fujin Pro. It features a bladeless fan system and touchpad controls for temperature adjustments. While not yet confirmed for market release, its innovative design suggests it might.

Razer always brings something interesting and a little out there to CES 2025, and this year was no different. The company showcased Project Arielle, a mesh gaming chair with integrated heating and cooling. The overall shape and design are based on its flagship Razer Fujin Pro mesh gaming chair.

Razer's Project Arielle is a concept premium mesh gaming chair with active cooling and heating.
3

Razer's Project Arielle is a concept premium mesh gaming chair with active cooling and heating.

At CES, we went hands-on (or is that butts-on) with Project Arielle, and outside of its heating and cooling capabilities, the overall comfort and build quality are up there. Even though mesh chairs are designed for breathability, Project Arielle Razer believes that slightly additional cooling (or heating) can go a long way when gaming.

The bladeless fan system pumps hot or cold air across the entire chair, which is impressive because it doesn't feel like Razer simply took a gaming chair and slapped on a few fans.

We went butts on with Razer's Project Arielle gaming chair with active heating and cooling 03
3

Controlling the heating and cooling is easy, thanks to touchpad controls integrated into Project Arielle. According to Razer, for those wanting to cool down, the chair can reduce the perceived temperature of the person sitting down by up to 5 degrees Celsius. Heat-wise, the energy-efficient PTC heaters deliver warm air up to 30 degrees Celsius, which is enough for even the coldest indoor gaming environment.

Razer hasn't decided if Project Arielle will ship and make it to market, but after testing it out at the company's CES 2025 booth, they definitely should. Its CES 2024 concept, the haptic gaming cushion Project Esther, made it to market, so odds are Project Arielle will, too. It takes one of the most comfortable mesh gaming chairs on the market and adds an intuitive, unobtrusive heating and cooling system. Perfect for a chilly winter or a hot Australian-style summer.

Thank you to our CES 2025 sponsors!
ASRock MSI KIOXIA NVIDIA Patriot
Photo of the Razer Fujin Mesh Ergonomic Gaming Chair
Best Deals: Razer Fujin Mesh Ergonomic Gaming Chair
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$649.99 USD
- -
Buy
$699.99 CAD
- -
Buy
$649.99 USD
- -
Buy
$649.99 USD
- -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/13/2025 at 11:47 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.

Senior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles