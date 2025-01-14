We went butts on with Razer's Project Arielle gaming chair with active heating and cooling

At CES 2025 we sat down on Razer's concept premium mesh gaming chair with active cooling and heating. And it was surprisingly effective, and comfortable.

TL;DR: Razer unveiled Project Arielle at CES 2025, a mesh gaming chair with integrated heating and cooling based on the Razer Fujin Pro. It features a bladeless fan system and touchpad controls for temperature adjustments. While not yet confirmed for market release, its innovative design suggests it might.

Razer always brings something interesting and a little out there to CES 2025, and this year was no different. The company showcased Project Arielle, a mesh gaming chair with integrated heating and cooling. The overall shape and design are based on its flagship Razer Fujin Pro mesh gaming chair.

3

Razer's Project Arielle is a concept premium mesh gaming chair with active cooling and heating.

At CES, we went hands-on (or is that butts-on) with Project Arielle, and outside of its heating and cooling capabilities, the overall comfort and build quality are up there. Even though mesh chairs are designed for breathability, Project Arielle Razer believes that slightly additional cooling (or heating) can go a long way when gaming.

The bladeless fan system pumps hot or cold air across the entire chair, which is impressive because it doesn't feel like Razer simply took a gaming chair and slapped on a few fans.

3

Controlling the heating and cooling is easy, thanks to touchpad controls integrated into Project Arielle. According to Razer, for those wanting to cool down, the chair can reduce the perceived temperature of the person sitting down by up to 5 degrees Celsius. Heat-wise, the energy-efficient PTC heaters deliver warm air up to 30 degrees Celsius, which is enough for even the coldest indoor gaming environment.

Razer hasn't decided if Project Arielle will ship and make it to market, but after testing it out at the company's CES 2025 booth, they definitely should. Its CES 2024 concept, the haptic gaming cushion Project Esther, made it to market, so odds are Project Arielle will, too. It takes one of the most comfortable mesh gaming chairs on the market and adds an intuitive, unobtrusive heating and cooling system. Perfect for a chilly winter or a hot Australian-style summer.