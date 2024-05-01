Cooler Master's new CALIBER gaming chairs will keep you 2 degrees cooler than the competition

Cooler Master's new gaming chairs feature COOL-IN Fabric Technology that will keep you up to 2-degrees cooler while gaming, and they also look pretty cool.

Cooler Master has a pair of new gaming chairs, the CALIBER X2C and CALIBER R3C, designed to keep you comfortable and relaxed when playing. Both feature the latest iteration of Cooler Master's 'COOL-IN Technology,' which will apparently keep you "up to 2 degrees cooler than standard chairs."

3

Cooler Master CALIBER X2C GAMING CHAIR

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

We're not sure how that was measured or what difference being "up to 2 degrees cooler" than someone sitting on a standard chair will bring to the gaming experience, but it could be the difference between sweating and not.

This is achieved with 'COOL-IN Fabric Technology, ' which apparently extracts hot air from the body while keeping the seat surface cool. It's kind of funny how it's all described on the product pages for the new Cooler Master CALIBER X2C and CALIBER R3C gaming chairs - we're also told the cooling fabric features 'Jade Powder' particles for premium cooling.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Cooler Master CALIBER R3C GAMING CHAIR

On the plus side, the COOL-IN Fabric Tech is cat scratch-proof and dust-repellant. Cooler Master also puts its chairs through a rigorous durability test period to ensure they can withstand and avoid regular wear and tear. They're also fully customizable, so you can adjust the armrest height or recline from 90 to 180 degrees.

Naturally, the overall shape and design follow the look and feel of most gaming chairs - albeit with large headrests and back support cushions. The Cooler Master CALIBER X2C and CALIBER R3C are available in black or a mix of white, grey, and black. For more info, check out the product pages below.

Cooler Master CALIBER X2C GAMING CHAIR

Cooler Master CALIBER R3C GAMING CHAIR