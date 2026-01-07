Cooler Master's new aluminum PC fans hit 4,000 RPM, requiring fan guard for fingers

Cooler Master has showcased the MasterFan A Series at CES 2026, with the new fans being an aluminum design capable of hitting 4,000 RPM.

TL;DR: Cooler Master's MasterFan M Series, showcased at CES 2026, features an all-aluminum frame, Liquid Crystal Polymer blades, and Magnetic Dynamic Bearing for reduced noise and enhanced stability. Designed for gaming PCs, it offers a 4,000 RPM speed, ARGB lighting, and an extended lifespan through active lubricant recycling.

Cooler Master has showcased a selection of new products at CES 2026, and one stood out amongst the rest and that is the MasterFan M Series.

5

VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

Cooler Master demonstrated the power of the MasterFan M Series, which is an all-aluminum fan frame for maximum rigidity and performance. The design features a Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) fan blade that offers enhanced stability and precision.

These fans, which are typically used for enterprise cooling, have been innovated on with the MasterFan M Series, as they feature Magnetic Dynamic Bearing (MDB), which Cooler Master informs me reduces the total sound produced by the fan operating, and provide increased stability, reducing any wobble.

5

5

5

Furthermore, the bearing within the MasterFan M Series contains a special design that enables it to actively recycle the lubricant, which significantly increases the fan's lifespan. To really make sure potential buyers know this is a gaming PC fan and not a fan for a server, Cooler Master has placed an ARGB light in the center. The light provides a subtle glow. As for speed, the MasterFan M Series is capable of hitting 4,000 RPM with its three-phase motor.