Cooler Master's new aluminum PC fans hit 4,000 RPM, requiring fan guard for fingers

Cooler Master has showcased a selection of new products at CES 2026, and one stood out amongst the rest and that is the MasterFan M Series.
Cooler Master demonstrated the power of the MasterFan M Series, which is an all-aluminum fan frame for maximum rigidity and performance. The design features a Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) fan blade that offers enhanced stability and precision.
These fans, which are typically used for enterprise cooling, have been innovated on with the MasterFan M Series, as they feature Magnetic Dynamic Bearing (MDB), which Cooler Master informs me reduces the total sound produced by the fan operating, and provide increased stability, reducing any wobble.
Furthermore, the bearing within the MasterFan M Series contains a special design that enables it to actively recycle the lubricant, which significantly increases the fan's lifespan. To really make sure potential buyers know this is a gaming PC fan and not a fan for a server, Cooler Master has placed an ARGB light in the center. The light provides a subtle glow. As for speed, the MasterFan M Series is capable of hitting 4,000 RPM with its three-phase motor.
- Read more: MSI unveils a new OLED gaming monitor built for creatives at CES 2026
- Read more: MSI unveils a productivity powerhouse monitor with hidden gaming capabilities
- Read more: Cooler Master GPU shield unveiled as the counter to melting graphics cards
- Read more: ASUS unveils a 171-inch 1080p 240Hz OLED wearable gaming monitor at CES 2026
- Read more: ASUS unveils 3rd gen 32-inch 4K OLED that puts the black in black