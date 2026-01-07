Cooler Master's new aluminum PC fans hit 4,000 RPM, requiring fan guard for fingers

Cooler Master has showcased the MasterFan A Series at CES 2026, with the new fans being an aluminum design capable of hitting 4,000 RPM.

Cooler Master's new aluminum PC fans hit 4,000 RPM, requiring fan guard for fingers
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech and Science Editor
Published
2-minute read time
TL;DR: Cooler Master's MasterFan M Series, showcased at CES 2026, features an all-aluminum frame, Liquid Crystal Polymer blades, and Magnetic Dynamic Bearing for reduced noise and enhanced stability. Designed for gaming PCs, it offers a 4,000 RPM speed, ARGB lighting, and an extended lifespan through active lubricant recycling.

Cooler Master has showcased a selection of new products at CES 2026, and one stood out amongst the rest and that is the MasterFan M Series.

Cooler Master's new aluminum PC fans hit 4,000 RPM, requiring fan guard for fingers 1416
5

Cooler Master demonstrated the power of the MasterFan M Series, which is an all-aluminum fan frame for maximum rigidity and performance. The design features a Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) fan blade that offers enhanced stability and precision.

These fans, which are typically used for enterprise cooling, have been innovated on with the MasterFan M Series, as they feature Magnetic Dynamic Bearing (MDB), which Cooler Master informs me reduces the total sound produced by the fan operating, and provide increased stability, reducing any wobble.

Cooler Master's new aluminum PC fans hit 4,000 RPM, requiring fan guard for fingers 1419
5
Cooler Master's new aluminum PC fans hit 4,000 RPM, requiring fan guard for fingers 1424
5
Cooler Master's new aluminum PC fans hit 4,000 RPM, requiring fan guard for fingers 1433
5

Furthermore, the bearing within the MasterFan M Series contains a special design that enables it to actively recycle the lubricant, which significantly increases the fan's lifespan. To really make sure potential buyers know this is a gaming PC fan and not a fan for a server, Cooler Master has placed an ARGB light in the center. The light provides a subtle glow. As for speed, the MasterFan M Series is capable of hitting 4,000 RPM with its three-phase motor.

Thank you to our major CES 2026 sponsors!
ASRockGIGABYTEKIOXIAMSIPatriot MemoryXPG

For more CES 2026 news coverage, check out our hub for the latest stories.