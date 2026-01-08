LG unveils the 'Dream Setup' for gaming at CES 2025, and it's Elden Ring themed

The LG 'Dream Setup' has been constructed at CES 2025, with LG collaborating with Reddit's to create the best gaming experience possible.

Tech and Science Editor
Published
2 minutes & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: At CES 2026, LG unveiled its "Dream Setup" gaming booth, featuring Reddit-selected products like an 83-inch 4K OLED evo AI TV with 165Hz refresh rate and VRR technology. The Elden Ring-inspired design offers an immersive, atmospheric experience, combining advanced gaming tech with stylish aesthetics.

Every year LG has a massive booth at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), as the company has many new products to showcase in various categories. This year, LG showcased the "Dream Setup" for gaming that had input from Reddit, and what they landed on was nothing short of a head turner.

13

The booth featured signage that stated Reddit gamers helped select the products that appeared in the setup from LG's catalogue, which was all detailed around the booth with individual product description cards. For example, LG went with an 83-inch LG OLED evo AI with a 4K resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate with VRR technology. The general aesthetic for the booth was "Ruined Castle," with the design leaning very close to being Elden Ring-themed.

Surrounding the incredible-looking TV was several gaming collectibles, including a statue. After spending some time at the setup I can say it was quite impressive, even the couches being a little bit lower than they should be made the setup feel roomy and comfortable. With the statues on the wall, lighting choices, and grey color aesthetic, the LG "Dream Setup" felt incredibly atmospheric, and is definitely something I would recommend you stop by and check out if you are CES 2026.

