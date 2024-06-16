Cooler Master giving away FREE 27-inch 240Hz gaming monitor with its 850W fanless PSU for $399

Cooler Master is unleashing its first-ever completely fanless power supply, and it wants to give early adopters something truly special: buy the new X Silent Edge Platinum 850W power supply, and you'll get a 27-inch 240Hz gaming monitor for FREE.

The new Cooler Master X Silent Edge Platinum 850W power supply is a fully fanless PSU, the largest-wattage ATX power supply without a fan commercially available today. The new PSU features all of the standard power supply leads for an 850W unit, including the 12V-2x6 power connector for new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 -- and soon RTX 50 series -- GPUs.

Cooler Master will begin shipping its new X Silent Edge Platinum 850W PSU towards the end of this month, but for a limited time, the price will be locked at $399 versus its MSRP of $549, and will include a Cooler Master GM27-CF 27-inch 1080p 240Hz curved gaming monitor. Another early bird special that Cooler Master is including are an ATX 24-inch 90-degree adapter, and an M.2 SSD thermal pad. Damn good deal if you ask me.

Earlier this year at CES 2024, Cooler Master started talking about its new X Silent series of power supplies, and so far, the new X Silent Edge Platinum 850W of the only model released so far. We can expect in the near future the X Silent Edge Platinum 1100W, X Silent Max Platinum 1300W, and the X Mighty Platinum 2000W. The 1300W and 2000W models have a large fan inside for silent operation (some of the time) while it should be damn quiet for the rest of the time its operating.

