Popular shooter The Finals and 20 more titles coming to GeForce NOW in January 2024

GeForce NOW is looking to continue its 2023 momentum by adding one of the most popular titles on Steam to its cloud gaming line up - The Finals.

GeForce NOW, NVIDIA's cloud gaming service that gives users a full GeForce RTX 4080-powered gaming experience without shelling out for expensive PC hardware, closed out 2023 in style.

2

GeForce NOW titles arriving this week.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

From GeForce NOW Ultimate membership, which now includes three months of PC Game Pass, over 100 Xbox Game Pass titles hitting the service, and November and December 2023, seeing a whopping 150 new games arrive, NVIDIA is looking to continue that momentum in 2024.

One of the most impressive shooters in recent items, Embark Studios' free-to-play The Finals is now available to play on GeForce NOW. With a whole suite of RTX technologies. DLSS 3, DLSS, NVIDIA Reflex, and real-time ray tracing, it's a visually stunning and highly competitive game. It's joined this week by Redmatch 2 (Steam), Scorn (Xbox, available for PC Game Pass), and Sniper Elite 5.

NVIDIA has also confirmed the list of additional games coming to GeForce NOW in January, including new releases Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown and Enshrouded.

War Hospital (New release on Steam, Jan. 11)

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (New release on Ubisoft, Jan. 18)

Turnip Boy Robs a Bank (New release on Steam and Xbox, available for PC Game Pass, Jan.18)

Stargate: Timekeepers (New release on Steam, Jan. 23)

Enshrouded (New release on Steam, Jan. 24)

Bang-On Balls: Chronicles (Steam)

Firefighting Simulator - The Squad (Steam)

Jected - Rivals (Steam)

The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails (Steam)

RAILGRADE (Steam)

Redmatch 2 (Steam)

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun (Steam)

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun - Aiko's Choice (Steam)

Solasta: Crown of the Magister (Steam)

Survivalist: Invisible Strain (Steam)

Witch It (Steam)

Wobbly Life (Steam)

With CES 2024 kicking off next week and NVIDIA set to announce its new GeForce RTX 40 Series SUPER line, we're also expecting to see more GeForce NOW news.