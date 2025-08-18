GeForce NOW's new Install-to-Play feature lets you install your own Steam games

GeForce NOW's library is doubling to now offer 4,500 playable games thanks to the new Install-to-Play feature that lets you install Steam games.

TL;DR: NVIDIA's GeForce NOW enhances cloud gaming with its new Install-to-Play feature, expanding its library from 2,300 to over 4,500 titles by allowing users to install games on cloud servers. Powered by NVMesh storage, it offers seamless, high-performance play with persistent saves at no extra cost.

NVIDIA's GeForce NOW has quickly become the gold standard for cloud gaming, not only in terms of visual fidelity and latency, but also in how it approaches its free and subscription-tier service. Instead of providing a curated list of games you can play, GeForce NOW offers users the ability to play games on Steam, Epic Games Store, Ubisoft Connect, and more. There's even support for PC Game Pass titles available on the Xbox app.

The only constraint is that the game you want to play needs to be included in the over 2,300 titles supported and included in the greater GeForce NOW library. The cloud gaming service passed this impressive milestone at the beginning of August. Still, as Gamescom 2025 is currently taking place in Cologne, Germany, NVIDIA has announced a new and exciting GeForce NOW feature - Install-to-Play.

Install-to-Play is precisely what we want to see in a cloud gaming and streaming service like GeForce NOW: the ability to install the game that you own on a server in the cloud, and start playing. With the Install-to-Play feature, GeForce NOW's library expands from over 2,300 to over 4,500, with a wide range of developers and publishers already opting into the service. And best of all, the Install-to-Play is scalable and designed to support Steam's full game library.

The GeForce NOW Install-to-Play feature is powered by NVIDIA's powerful cloud-based NVMesh storage technology found in its most advanced hardware that provides local-like performance. GeForce NOW Ultimate and Performance subscribers get 100GB of single-session storage with persistent storage, ensuring that games are kept installed across multiple sessions with save game data retained without the need for Steam Cloud. And best of all, there's no additional cost for Install-to-Play games.

"Seeing so many AAA and indie games arriving on GeForce NOW is a great win for studios and gamers alike," said Larry Kuperman, vice president of business development at Nightdive Studios. "Expanding the GeForce NOW library with thousands of additional Steam titles means more gamers than ever can experience our worlds - seamlessly and instantly, on nearly any device - for a true PC experience in the cloud."