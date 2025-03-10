All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GeForce NOW adds support for Capcom's smash hit Monster Hunter Wilds

NVIDIA's GeForce NOW library is expanding this month with big PC releases like Monster Hunter Wilds, Split Fiction, and Kingdom Come: Deliverance II.

Senior Editor
Published
2 minutes read time
TL;DR: Monster Hunter Wilds, despite mixed reviews due to performance issues, is a major success with over 1.3 million concurrent players on Steam. It is now available on GeForce NOW with enhanced features. GeForce NOW also supports Split Fiction, Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, and FragPunk, expanding its game library this month.

Although it has a 'Mixed' user review rating on Steam due to issues with performance, bugs, crashes, and multiplayer, Capcom's Monster Hunter Wilds is undoubtedly a smash hit. With an all-time peak concurrent player count of 1,384,608, which makes it the 5th most popular PC game of all time on Steam, it's showing no signs of slowing down.

Monster Hunter Wilds is already one of the biggest PC games of all time, image credit: Capcom.
3

Good news for GeForce NOW subscribers: Monster Hunter Wilds is supported on NVIDIA's cloud-gaming platform, allowing users to play the game on up to a GeForce RTX 4080-class rig, which might be needed based on all the reports on how the game runs. The GeForce NOW game version includes full support for ray-tracing, DLSS, Frame Generation, and even G-SYNC for displays or TVs with variable refresh rates. These enhanced features are available to Performance and Ultimate members.

GeForce NOW has also supported Split Fiction from Hazelight Studios, the next game from the award-winning studio behind It Takes Two. Like that game, this is a cinematic couch co-op game played in split-screen locally or over a network. The best part is that you don't need two copies of the game to play it co-op, as anyone who purchases Split Fiction gets a Split Fiction: Friend's Pass version to share with a friend.

Split Fiction also joins the GeForce NOW library.
3

It's been a pretty busy week for GeForce NOW as the service has also added support for another smash hit, Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, and the new free-to-play shooter FragPunk.

  • Dragonkin: The Banished (New release on Steam, March 6)
  • Split Fiction (New release on EA App and Steam, March 6)
  • Split Fiction: Friend's Pass (New release on EA App and Steam, March 6)
  • FragPunk (New release on Steam, March 6)
  • Ghostrunner 2 (Epic Games Store)
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance II (Epic Games Store)
  • Monster Hunter Wilds (Steam)
  • Prey (Epic Games Store, Steam, and Xbox available on PC Game Pass)

Here's a look at some of the other titles hitting the cloud gaming service in March 2025, which includes Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed Shadows.

  • Assassin's Creed Shadows (New release on Steam and Ubisoft Connect, Mar. 20)
  • Wreckfest 2 (New release on Steam, Mar. 20)
  • Killing Floor 3 (New Release on Steam, Mar. 25)
  • Atomfall (New release on Steam and Xbox available on PC Game Pass, Mar. 27)
  • The First Berserker: Khazan (New Release on Steam, Mar. 27
  • inZOI (New release on Steam, Mar. 28)
  • City Transport Simulator: Tram (Steam)
  • Dave the Diver (Steam)
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak II (Steam)
  • Motor Town: Behind The Wheel (Steam)
  • Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator (Steam)

NEWS SOURCES:blogs.nvidia.com, steamdb.info

