NVIDIA GeForce Now gets Monster Hunter: World and 10 other games

This is the second game in the Monster Hunter franchise to be added to the GeForce Now library this year, and it'll doubtless be very welcome.

It's Thursday, and as usual we've just received our weekly update from NVIDIA about the new games it has introduced to GeForce Now.

There are 11 games for this week, in fact, headed up by Monster Hunter: World, the latest instalment in the popular franchise to hit GeForce Now (following the debut of Monster Hunter Rise, which came out back near the start of 2023).

Monster Hunter: World is well-liked on Steam, and the action RPG is actually on sale right now (but only for the next couple of hours, at the time of writing), with a pretty hefty 67% off. So that's something to consider if you can move quickly on a purchase.

What other games are now on NVIDIA's streaming service? Here's the full list of new games for GeForce Now:

Blasphemous 2 (Epic Games Store)

Bloons TD Battles (Steam)

Dark Envoy (Steam)

Figment 2: Creed Valley (Epic Games Store)

Ikonei Island: An Earthlock Adventure (Steam)

Loddlenaut (Steam)

Monster Hunter: World (Steam)

Nova-Life: Amboise (Steam)

RIDE 5 (Epic Games Store)

The Smurfs 2 - The Prisoner of the Green Stone (Steam)

Tintin Reporter - Cigars of the Pharaoh (Steam)

There are no other big-name games, then, but NVIDIA is steadily pushing forward with its library of supported titles every week.

In this blog post, NVIDIA also took the time to remind us about how slick running the streaming service is on a Chromebook Plus. Check out the video above for the reactions of attendees at The Game Awards recently, when they tried out cloud gaming and then found out what machine they were playing on.

Currently Chromebook owners can benefit from an offer where they get three free months of a GeForce Now subscription (find the full details on the Chromebook Perks page).