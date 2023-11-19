GeForce NOW Ultimate membership now includes three months of PC Game Pass

As part of a new holiday season deal, every six months of GeForce NOW Ultimate will get you three months of PC Game Pass - valued at $30.

NVIDIA has updated its GeForce NOW Ultimate memberships, where for a limited time, every six-month membership will include three months of PC Game Pass - a $30 USD value. GeForce NOW is NVIDIA's cloud gaming service, whereby you can play a select number of PC games you own (or available via PC Game Pass) on a GeForce RTX-powered rig. And with PC Game Pass being one of the best gaming deals based on the number of titles included, this is a pretty sweet deal for those wanting to push high-end PC visuals without having to fork out for all-new (and expensive) hardware.

GeForce NOW is adding more and more PC Game Pass titles each week.

GeForce NOW Ultimate memberships include access to a cloud-based GeForce RTX 4080 able to deliver 4K gaming with high-end RTX features like DLSS, Reflex, and ray-tracing enabled. The arrival bonus PC Game Pass for Ultimate subscribers arrives alongside Xbox Game Syncing, so libraries, progress, and saves are all updated and seamless whether you're gaming on the cloud or a local rig.

And with that, 18 more games (new and older) have been added to the GeForce NOW library across Steam, Epic Games Store, and PC Game Pass.

Spirittea (New release on Steam)

KarmaZoo (New release on Steam)

Naheulbeuk's Dungeon Master (New release on Steam)

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin (New release on Steam)

Arcana of Paradise -The Tower (Steam)

Blazing Sails: Pirate Battle Royale (Epic Games Store)

Disney Dreamlight Valley (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Hello Neighbor 2 (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Overcooked! 2 (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

RoboCop: Rogue City (New release on Epic Games Store)

Roboquest (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Rune Factory 4 Special (Xbox and available on PC Game Pass)

Settlement Survival (Steam)

SOULVARS (Steam)

State of Decay: Year-One Survival Edition (Steam)

The Wonderful One: After School Hero (Steam)

Wolfenstein: The New Order (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood (Steam, Epic Games Store, Xbox, and available on PC Game Pass)

With all the new games added and PC Game Pass integration expanding, Version 2.0.58 of GeForce NOW also improves diagnostic tools so members can ensure they're streaming with the best quality. Codec information has also been added to the in-stream stat overlay.