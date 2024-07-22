GeForce NOW Summer Sale, 50% off subscriptions as Xbox integration arrives

GeForce NOW's Summer Sale is here, save 50% on Premium Memberships across Monthly and 6 Month subscriptions for up to RTX 4080 gaming over the cloud.

GeForce NOW, NVIDIA's impressive cloud gaming service, is having a Summer Sale. During the sale, you can save 50% on Premium Memberships across Monthly and 6 Month subscriptions. This brings the Priority Membership price down to $4.99 a month or just $24.99 for six months, and the Ultimate Membership down to $9.99 a month or $49.99 for six months. The deal is available from now until August 18.

GeForce NOW's Ultimate tier gives gamers exclusive access to GeForce RTX 4080-powered servers where they can game for up to 8 hours on an RTX 4080 in 4K up to 240 FPS with DLSS, Reflex, Ray-Tracing, Frame Generation, and G-SYNC enabled. By comparison, the Priority tier offers 1080p 60FPS gaming in 6-hour sessions with access to RTX technologies.

With Xbox Game Pass increasing its prices alongside those of several non-gaming-related subscription services, it's great to see GeForce NOW discounted like this. 50% off is hard to pass up!

Unfortunately, the discount doesn't apply to NVIDIA's GeForce NOW day passes, so if you want to get a taste of the service before committing to a month or six months, it's better to choose a month of 50% off Priority or Ultimate. NVIDIA's GeForce NOW is widely considered the best cloud gaming service, allowing gamers to access titles they own across a wide range of devices.

This includes compatible titles available on PC Game Pass (or Xbox Game Pass), where GeForce NOW has recently been integrated into Microsoft's Xbox.com website for launching cloud-compatible titles. NVIDIA continues to expand the GeForce NOW library with additions, with 22 new titles added in July alone - including Capcom's latest release, Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess.