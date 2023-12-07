NVIDIA's GeForce NOW game streaming service now has 100 PC Game Pass titles to play

GeForce NOW got another batch of games this week, including The Day Before and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. And it hit a very cool PC Game Pass milestone.

As part of the latest GeForce NOW Thursday update, which covers new games arriving on NVIDIA's cloud gaming service that offers up to GeForce RTX 4080 power with DLSS 3 and Frame Generation, we've got word of an impressive milestone. With the addition of the beautiful Ori and the Will of the Wisps, 100 PC Gamed Pass titles are now playable on the service.

The Day Before is out and sitting on "Overwhelmingly Negative" rating on Steam, image credit: Fntastic.

And when you factor in that GeForce NOW subscriptions now come bundled with PC Game Pass access (details here), the cloud gaming service continues to grow from strength to strength. Alongside Ori, there are 17 new games joining GeForce NOW this week - including The Day Before from Fntastic and Ubisoft's Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

If you're unaware of The Day Before, the project began as an impressive open-world action game in the style of The Division that blew people away with its debut trailer a few years ago. Since then, the game has been continuously delayed, and with it now playable in Early Acces, early impressions via Steam are that it's terrible.

It's currently sitting on the dreaded "Overwhelmingly Negative" rating on Steam from 8,398 reviews. Described by players as "an absolute disaster," "buggy," and "not an open-world MMO," NVIDIA and GeForce should probably distance themselves from what looks to be a game that looks and plays like something completely different from the pre-release trailers.

Here's the full list of the 17 games hitting GeForce NOW this week. And if you're after an open-world game to play, stick with Avatar or LEGO Fortnite.

World War Z: Aftermath (New release on Xbox, available on PC Game Pass, Dec. 5)

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (New release on Ubisoft, Dec. 7)

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader (New release on Steam, Dec. 7)

The Day Before (New release on Steam, Dec. 7)

Goat Simulator 3 (New release on Xbox, available on PC Game Pass, Dec. 7)

LEGO Fortnite (New release on Epic Games Store, Dec. 7)

Against the Storm (New release on Xbox, available on PC Game Pass, Dec. 8)

Rocket Racing (New release on Epic Games Store, Dec. 8)

Fortnite Festival (New release on Epic Games Store, Dec. 9)

Agatha Christie - Murder on the Orient Express (Steam)

BEAST (Steam)

Dungeons 4 (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Farming Simulator 22 (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Hollow Knight (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Steam, Xbox and available on PC Game Pass)

Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition (Steam)

Spirittea (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

As part of the update, NVIDIA provided an update on Halo Infinite hitting GeForce NOW.