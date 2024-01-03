VESA Adaptive-Sync 1.1a standard announced for upcoming Dual-Mode gaming monitors

VESA updates its Adaptive-Sync display standard with new Dual-Mode support, ready for 4K 240Hz + 1080p 480Hz gaming monitors coming in 2024.

VESA has just announced an update to its Adaptive-Sync Display Compliance Test Specification (Adaptive-Sync Display CTS), which is the first publicly open standard for front-of-screen performance of variable refresh rate displays.

The newly-updated VESA Adaptive-Sync Display v1.1a provides updated testing procedures and logo support for future displays with "Dual-Mode" functionality. We've already seen a bunch of them teased from the likes of ASUS, Alienware, LG, Samsung, and others... with 4K 240Hz and 1080p 480Hz "Dual-Hz" functionality.

VESA's just-announced Adaptive-Sync 1.1a standard paves the way for monitor makers and their upcoming multiple-resolution and refresh rate features because, up until now, displays weren't capable of operating at different refresh rates when the resolution was decreased. Instead, they would run at the refresh rate that was supported by the maximum resolution of the monitor. If you wanted high-performance (high res + refresh rate) and content creation (video, photo editing, and more) you had to choose between the two... not anymore.

Roland Wooster, chairman of the VESA Display Performance Metrics Task Group responsible for the Adaptive-Sync Display CTS and the association's representative from Intel Corporation for HDR and Adaptive-Sync display technology explained in the VESA press release:

"Until recently, most displays did not have the ability to operate at different refresh rates when the resolution is reduced, instead running at the refresh rate supported by their physical maximum resolution. Users interested in both high-performance gaming as well content creation, photography, or video editing, have often been faced with a difficult choice between purchasing a display with low latency and high refresh rates, or one with higher resolution".

"Today, more and more displays are coming to market that give users the best of both worlds. VESA's updated Adaptive-Sync Display CTS includes optional testing for these innovative displays, and a new dual mode logo allowing consumers to identify the range of variable refresh rate performance of these displays more easily".

