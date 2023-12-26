ASUS ROG OLED gaming monitor will also have 4K 240Hz with 1080p 480Hz mode switch

ASUS teases its new ROG OLED PG32UCDP with 'Dual-Hz' feature: will run 4K 240Hz and 1080p 480Hz with the flick of a button, prepare your RTX 4090.

ASUS has just teased its next-gen ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDP gaming monitor, with a blistering 4K 240Hz setting that can be tweaked on-the-fly to 1080p at an even more blistering 480Hz. Check it out:

ASUS ROG OLED PG32UCDP gaming monitor (source: ASUS)

The new ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDP gaming monitor features a gorgeous OLED panel that will run at either 1920 x 1080 at 480Hz or its full spec of 3840 x 2160 at 240Hz. ASUS will include a quick switch functionality into its new monitor, where you could be playing particular games that your GPU can handle at 4K 240FPS+ or esports-style games like Counter-Strike 2, Overwatch 2, League of Legends, and plenty of others at 1080p and an insane 480FPS... all on an OLED panel.

We have a large 32-inch 4K OLED panel with up to 240Hz at its highest-end use, with a beautiful ASUS ROG-style bezel, passive cooling, and an integrated KVM switch to hook the ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDP gaming monitor up to multiple sources. This could be multiple gaming systems or a gaming PC and a console like the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X.

ASUS isn't the only one in town with a new OLED gaming monitor offering both 4K 240Hz and 1080p 480Hz, with LG teasing its upcoming UltraGear 2024 OLED gaming monitors in the same size -- 32 inches -- with an OLED panel, and 4K 240Hz and 1080p 480Hz on-the-fly switching.

We should expect a full unveiling of the new ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDP gaming monitor at CES 2024 which isn't too far away now.