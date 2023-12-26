ASUS ROG OLED gaming monitor will also have 4K 240Hz with 1080p 480Hz mode switch

ASUS teases its new ROG OLED PG32UCDP with 'Dual-Hz' feature: will run 4K 240Hz and 1080p 480Hz with the flick of a button, prepare your RTX 4090.

Published
1 minute & 34 seconds read time

ASUS has just teased its next-gen ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDP gaming monitor, with a blistering 4K 240Hz setting that can be tweaked on-the-fly to 1080p at an even more blistering 480Hz. Check it out:

ASUS ROG OLED PG32UCDP gaming monitor (source: ASUS)
Open Gallery 4

ASUS ROG OLED PG32UCDP gaming monitor (source: ASUS)

The new ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDP gaming monitor features a gorgeous OLED panel that will run at either 1920 x 1080 at 480Hz or its full spec of 3840 x 2160 at 240Hz. ASUS will include a quick switch functionality into its new monitor, where you could be playing particular games that your GPU can handle at 4K 240FPS+ or esports-style games like Counter-Strike 2, Overwatch 2, League of Legends, and plenty of others at 1080p and an insane 480FPS... all on an OLED panel.

We have a large 32-inch 4K OLED panel with up to 240Hz at its highest-end use, with a beautiful ASUS ROG-style bezel, passive cooling, and an integrated KVM switch to hook the ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDP gaming monitor up to multiple sources. This could be multiple gaming systems or a gaming PC and a console like the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X.

ASUS isn't the only one in town with a new OLED gaming monitor offering both 4K 240Hz and 1080p 480Hz, with LG teasing its upcoming UltraGear 2024 OLED gaming monitors in the same size -- 32 inches -- with an OLED panel, and 4K 240Hz and 1080p 480Hz on-the-fly switching.

ASUS ROG OLED PG32UCDP gaming monitor (source: ASUS)
Open Gallery 4

ASUS ROG OLED PG32UCDP gaming monitor (source: ASUS)

We should expect a full unveiling of the new ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDP gaming monitor at CES 2024 which isn't too far away now.

Buy at Amazon

ASUS ROG Swift 41.5' 4K OLED Gaming Monitor (PG42UQ)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1399.00
$1399.00$1399.00$1199.00
Buy
-
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/25/2023 at 11:23 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags