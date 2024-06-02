LG's new UltraGear OLED 45GS95QE: first gaming monitor with VESA DisplayHDR 1.2 certification

LG's new UltraGear OLED 45GS95QE gaming monitor is now the world's first certified gaming monitor with VESA DisplayHDR 1.2 certification. The South Korean giant announced it in a new post on X, check it out:

If you're in the market for a new gaming monitor, the new VESA DisplayHDR 1.2 certified badges will ensure you know the display's capabilities easily, especially when it comes to their HDR performance. The new DisplayHDR 1.2 specs introduce new testing requirements for monitor makers, with over 3000 monitors passing under DisplayHDR 1.0, and now the new LG UltraGear OLED 45GS95QE gaming monitor is the very first that's officially compliant with DisplayHDR 1.2 TrueBlack 400 standards.

As for the LG UltraGear OLED 45GS95QE gaming monitor, it's a wicked huge 45-inch OLED panel with a native 3440 x 1440 resolution and super-smooth 240Hz refresh rate. There's a peak brightness of 1000 nits, and a typical brightness of 275 nits. AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, NVIDIA G-SYNC compatible, and AdaptiveSync are all ready to go on the LG UltraGear OLED 45GS95QE gaming monitor.

You can grab the LG UltraGear OLED 45GS95QE gaming monitor for $1299.

The consortium has improved and expanded several tests, with VESA adding multiple new performance tests to DisplayHDR v1.2, these include: