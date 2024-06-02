LG's new UltraGear OLED 45GS95QE: first gaming monitor with VESA DisplayHDR 1.2 certification

LG's new UltraGear OLED 45GS95QE gaming monitor is now the world's first certified gaming monitor with VESA DisplayHDR 1.2 certification. The South Korean giant announced it in a new post on X, check it out:
If you're in the market for a new gaming monitor, the new VESA DisplayHDR 1.2 certified badges will ensure you know the display's capabilities easily, especially when it comes to their HDR performance. The new DisplayHDR 1.2 specs introduce new testing requirements for monitor makers, with over 3000 monitors passing under DisplayHDR 1.0, and now the new LG UltraGear OLED 45GS95QE gaming monitor is the very first that's officially compliant with DisplayHDR 1.2 TrueBlack 400 standards.
As for the LG UltraGear OLED 45GS95QE gaming monitor, it's a wicked huge 45-inch OLED panel with a native 3440 x 1440 resolution and super-smooth 240Hz refresh rate. There's a peak brightness of 1000 nits, and a typical brightness of 275 nits. AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, NVIDIA G-SYNC compatible, and AdaptiveSync are all ready to go on the LG UltraGear OLED 45GS95QE gaming monitor.
You can grab the LG UltraGear OLED 45GS95QE gaming monitor for $1299.
- Read more: LG's new UltraGear 2024 OLED gaming monitors: 32-inch 1080p 480Hz can switch to 4K 240Hz
- Read more: VESA announces DisplayHDR 1.2 specifications with tighter performance requirements
The consortium has improved and expanded several tests, with VESA adding multiple new performance tests to DisplayHDR v1.2, these include:
- New comprehensive color accuracy test that measures the average Delta-TP* of 96 different colors at each of three different luminance levels, testing the HDR color accuracy for a range of representative color tones. With this new test, the updated spec only permits a Delta-TP error of 8 on the 400, 500 and 600 tier levels, and an even tighter Delta-TP error of 6 on the 1000 tier level and above.
- New static contrast ratio tests that drive higher contrast ratio display hardware specification requirements at all levels, and additionally requiring 2D local dimming at DisplayHDR tiers 1000 and higher.
- New HDR vs SDR black-level test to help ensure premium black-level performance in HDR mode while reducing power consumption and improving battery life (e.g., in laptop displays)
- New black crush test to measure the accuracy of multiple black luminance levels to ensure displays have tremendous shadow detail for photo or video creation or consumption
- New subtitle luminance flicker test to help ensure ideal local dimming behavior when luminance levels adjust rapidly, such as when subtitles instantly appear and disappear on an otherwise dark movie scene.