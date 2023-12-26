HP's new Omen Transcend 32-inch 4K 240Hz OLED gaming monitor teased, rocks DisplayPort 2.1

HP's new OMEN Transcend 32-inch 4K 240Hz gaming monitor with an OLED panel and DisplayPort 2.1 connectivity is on its way in 2024. Check it out:

HP's new Omen Transcend 32-inch 4K 240Hz OLED gaming monitor (source: Windows Report)

The new HP OMEN Transcend 32-inch 4K 240Hz OLED gaming monitor sounds absolutely delicious, featuring a larger 32-inch OLED panel, native 4K resolution, and super-smooth 240Hz refresh rate. HP is using its in-house "Omen Tempest Monitor Cooling Tech," which will help out with burn-in issues, but the company needs to make it known if the cooling system is passive or active cooling... we'll know more at CES 2024.

HP provides a native 4K resolution with a 240Hz refresh rate and up to a peak brightness of 1000 nits in HDR mode. We don't know about any VESA certification, but the new OMEN Transcend OLED gaming monitor definitely has AMD FreeSync and Dolby Vision support.

Windows Report has the scoop here, with HP's new OMEN Transcend 32-inch 4K 240Hz OLED gaming monitor also featuring an integrated KVM switch. This will allow multiple systems, like a laptop and desktop system, or even a current-gen PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S console, to be plugged into the monitor.

We have HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 2.1 connectivity, which means it'll support the consoles with HDMI 2.1 with up to 4K 120Hz, and then the DisplayPort 2.1 connector can be used on AMD's current-gen Radeon RX 7000 "RDNA 3" graphics cards, which have DP2.1 connectivity. That'll provide you with some "future-proofing" in the future when more graphics cards... come on NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series "Blackwell" GPUs... have DP2.1 connectivity.

HP's connectivity on the OMEN Transcend OLED gaming monitor includes not only HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 2.1 connectivity but USB Type-C with DisplayPort Alt mode and Power Delivery for up to 140W. There's also USB Type-A 3.2, USB Type-C 3.2, and a single USB Type-C that is there specifically for data transfer.

We should expect HP to provide the full skinny on its new OMEN Transcend OLED gaming monitor and it's new OMEN Transcend 16 gaming laptop -- which packs Intel's new Core 9 185H "Meteor Lake" CPU and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU at CES 2024.