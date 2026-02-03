Samsung confirms its 2026 OLED TVs and monitors are G-SYNC Compatible

Samsung confirms its new 4K 165 Hz OLED TVs will support G-SYNC, alongside its new 27-inch Odyssey G6 gaming monitor with its 1,040 Hz refresh rate.

TL;DR: Samsung's 2026 OLED TV lineup and next-gen Odyssey gaming monitors will be NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible, enhancing gaming with reduced tearing and stuttering. Flagship OLED TVs support up to 4K 165 Hz, while Odyssey monitors offer ultra-high refresh rates, delivering smooth, immersive gaming performance with AMD FreeSync and HDR10+ ADVANCED support.

Samsung has announced that its 2026 OLED TV lineup and next-generation Odyssey gaming monitors, set to release this year, will all be NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible. G-SYNC is all about matching a display's refresh rate to a game's frame rate to reduce tearing, stuttering, and improve the gaming experience.

Samsung confirms that its two flagship OLED TVs for this year, the S95H and the S90H, will support refresh rates of up to 4K 165 Hz, while the S85H model will support the standard 4K 120 Hz. 4K at 165 Hz is great to see, as a GPU like the GeForce RTX 5080 should be able to deliver close to that in a wide range of games, and thanks to G-SYNC, deliver that level of performance with a smooth and seamless presentation.

In addition to being G-SYNC Compatible, Samsung's 2026 OLED TV lineup will also support AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and the new HDR10+ ADVANCED format for enhanced brightness and contrast. On the display front, Samsung has confirmed that its impressive 27-inch Odyssey G6 (G60H), with its 1,040 Hz refresh rate, will be G-SYNC Compatible.

This dual-mode display will support 600 Hz at QHD (1440p) and 1,000+ Hz at FHD (1080p). In addition, Samsung's new 27-inch Odyssey G6 (G61SH), with its QD-OLED panel, QHD (1440p) resolution, and 240 Hz refresh rate, will launch as a G-SYNC Compatible display.

"Our goal is simple: deliver a consistently great gaming experience, no matter what you play or where you play it," said Kevin Lee, Executive Vice President of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. "With new innovations across OLED TVs and gaming monitors, we're bringing more power, precision, and immersion to every kind of player."