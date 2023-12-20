LG's new UltraGear 2024 OLED gaming monitors: 32-inch 1080p 480Hz can switch to 4K 240Hz

LG has some surprises in store with its next-gen UltraGear OLED 2024 gaming monitors, with two new designs in 32-inch and 39-inch that'll whet your OLED gaming monitor appetite.

First off, we have a new LG UltraGear OLED gaming monitor that will switch between high refresh rate (at 1080p) and high resolution (at 4K), which is a first. The upcoming LG UltraGear OLED 32GS95UE gaming monitor is a new 32-inch OLED gaming monitor with a native 1080p refresh rate and a whopping 480Hz refresh rate, but it can be tweaked to 4K at an ultra-smooth (and GPU-hungry) 240Hz... very cool to see, LG.

This won't be for everyone, but it is an awesome thing to have on an OLED gaming monitor... you can be playing a game like Overwatch 2, Counter-Strike 2, Apex Legends, or Rocket League at 1080p 480Hz while switching over to 4K 240Hz in games like Alan Wake 2 and Cyberpunk 2077. Better yet, you can be gaming at 1080p 480Hz and then want to watch TV or movies in 4K and switch it over.

LG says its new UltraGear OLED 32GS95UE gaming monitor will be the industry's first with "Pixel Sound Technology," which will generate sound directly through the vibrating film element on the OLED display itself. This means that audio output would be even better for the user, providing a better sound experience than we get from traditional speakers on a monitor, which for the most part, sucks.

We'll also be introduced to the new UltraGear OLED 39GS95QE, with a bigger 39-inch curved OLED display and native 3440 x 1440 resolution. LG will be showing off other UltraGear OLED monitors at CES 2024 in a couple of weeks' time, with not one but two new 45-inch curved OLED gaming monitors in the 45GS95QE and 45GS96QB. There'll also be a 27-inch UltraGear OLED in the 27GS95QE. We'll have more details on LG's new family of UltraGear OLED gaming monitors at CES 2024 in January.