All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowNintendo SwitchRyzen 7 9800X3DSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Displays & Projectors

ASRock Phantom Gaming UG32UFS: 32-inch 4K 240Hz gaming monitor, can switch to 1080p 480Hz

ASRock unveils its new flagship OLED gaming monitor: Phantom Gaming PG32UFS with a 31.5-inch OLED panel, native 4K at blistering 240Hz goodness.

ASRock Phantom Gaming UG32UFS: 32-inch 4K 240Hz gaming monitor, can switch to 1080p 480Hz
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: ASRock has introduced the Phantom Gaming PG32UFS, a 32-inch 4K OLED gaming monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate and DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification. It features dual display modes, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, and multiple connectivity options.

ASRock has just unveiled its new flagship OLED gaming monitor with the introduction of the new Phantom Gaming PG32UFS, rocking a 4K resolution on a WOLED panel, with a super-smooth 240Hz refresh rate.

ASRock Phantom Gaming UG32UFS: 32-inch 4K 240Hz gaming monitor, can switch to 1080p 480Hz 99
5

The new ASRock Phantom Gaming PG32UFS monitor uses a WOLED panel with a 32-inch 4K 240Hz combo of goodness, with a Dual-Mode feature that goes from 4K 240Hz to 1080p 480Hz.

ASRock Phantom Gaming UG32UFS: 32-inch 4K 240Hz gaming monitor, can switch to 1080p 480Hz 95
5

The WOLED panel that ASRock uses features DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification, with the older DisplayPort 1.4 standard over some competing high-end gaming monitors using DisplayPort 2.1a.

ASRock Phantom Gaming UG32UFS: 32-inch 4K 240Hz gaming monitor, can switch to 1080p 480Hz 96
5

There are some cool features with the PG32UFS gaming monitor, with a built-in Wi-Fi antenna that supports the newer Wi-Fi 7 standard, as well as a KVM switch for multiple systems being plugged into ASRock Phantom Gaming PG32UFS.

ASRock Phantom Gaming UG32UFS: 32-inch 4K 240Hz gaming monitor, can switch to 1080p 480Hz 98
5

ASRock's other OLED gaming monitor is the Phantom Gaming PG27QFS, with a 27-inch 1440p WOLED panel with the same 240Hz refresh rate, with DisplayPort 1.4 connectivity, and a KVM switch as well as pivot adjustment support.

ASRock Phantom Gaming PG32UFS features

  • 31.5" 4K/UHD (3840 x 2160) Flat WOLED Display
  • 240Hz High Refresh Rate
  • 0.03ms (GTG) Response Time
  • 99% DCI-P3 / 132% sRGB Color Space
  • Delta E<2 Color Accuracy
  • VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 400
  • AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro
  • ASRock Low Blue Light Technology
  • 2 x HDMI™ 2.1; 2 x DisplayPort™ 1.4
  • 3 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A; 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-B
  • 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C (DP Alt Mode / PD 65W)
  • KVM Switch
  • Dual Display Mode (4K/UHD 240Hz & FHD 480Hz)
  • Height, Swivel, Tilt Adjustment
  • Integrated Wi-Fi Antenna (Compatible with Wi-Fi 4/5/6/6E/7)

ASRock Phantom Gaming PG27QFS features

  • 27" QHD (2560 x 1440) Flat WOLED Display
  • 240Hz High Refresh Rate
  • 0.03ms (GTG) Response Time
  • 99% DCI-P3 / 129% sRGB Color Space
  • Delta E<2 Color Accuracy
  • VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 400
  • AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro
  • ASRock Low Blue Light Technology
  • 2 x HDMI™ 2.1; 2 x DisplayPort™ 1.4
  • 3 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A ; 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-B
  • 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C (DP Alt Mode / PD 15W)
  • KVM Switch
  • Height, Swivel, Tilt, Pivot Adjustment
Photo of the ASRock B550 Phantom Gaming 4 Motherboard
Best Deals: ASRock B550 Phantom Gaming 4 Motherboard
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
Loading...
Loading... Loading...
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/9/2024 at 9:59 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:pg.asrock.com, pg.asrock.com, videocardz.com

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles