ASRock Phantom Gaming UG32UFS: 32-inch 4K 240Hz gaming monitor, can switch to 1080p 480Hz

ASRock unveils its new flagship OLED gaming monitor: Phantom Gaming PG32UFS with a 31.5-inch OLED panel, native 4K at blistering 240Hz goodness.

ASRock has introduced the Phantom Gaming PG32UFS, a 32-inch 4K OLED gaming monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate and DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification. It features dual display modes, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, and multiple connectivity options.

ASRock has just unveiled its new flagship OLED gaming monitor with the introduction of the new Phantom Gaming PG32UFS, rocking a 4K resolution on a WOLED panel, with a super-smooth 240Hz refresh rate.

The new ASRock Phantom Gaming PG32UFS monitor uses a WOLED panel with a 32-inch 4K 240Hz combo of goodness, with a Dual-Mode feature that goes from 4K 240Hz to 1080p 480Hz.

The WOLED panel that ASRock uses features DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification, with the older DisplayPort 1.4 standard over some competing high-end gaming monitors using DisplayPort 2.1a.

There are some cool features with the PG32UFS gaming monitor, with a built-in Wi-Fi antenna that supports the newer Wi-Fi 7 standard, as well as a KVM switch for multiple systems being plugged into ASRock Phantom Gaming PG32UFS.

ASRock's other OLED gaming monitor is the Phantom Gaming PG27QFS, with a 27-inch 1440p WOLED panel with the same 240Hz refresh rate, with DisplayPort 1.4 connectivity, and a KVM switch as well as pivot adjustment support.

ASRock Phantom Gaming PG32UFS features

31.5" 4K/UHD (3840 x 2160) Flat WOLED Display

240Hz High Refresh Rate

0.03ms (GTG) Response Time

99% DCI-P3 / 132% sRGB Color Space

Delta E<2 Color Accuracy

VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 400

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

ASRock Low Blue Light Technology

2 x HDMI™ 2.1; 2 x DisplayPort™ 1.4

3 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A; 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-B

1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C (DP Alt Mode / PD 65W)

KVM Switch

Dual Display Mode (4K/UHD 240Hz & FHD 480Hz)

Height, Swivel, Tilt Adjustment

Integrated Wi-Fi Antenna (Compatible with Wi-Fi 4/5/6/6E/7)

ASRock Phantom Gaming PG27QFS features