Samsung announces world's first 4K 240Hz Mini-LED gaming monitor

Samsung's new 32-inch 4K 240Hz gaming monitor is a world's first -- the new Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 packs 4K 240FPS insanity.

Published Sun, Jan 2 2022 12:20 PM CST
Samsung has claimed at CES 2022 that it has unveiled the world's first 4K 240Hz gaming monitor, with the introduction of the new Odyssey Neo G8 gaming monitor.

The new Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 gaming monitor rocks a large 32-inch 4K panel, with a blistering 240FPS... you're going to need a next-gen GPU like NVIDIA's soon-to-arrive GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card. Samsung's new Odyssey Neo G8 gaming monitor has a curved design, with a 1000W curvature and rocks a Quantum Mini-LED panel.

Samsung's own "Quantum Mini LED" sees the company slimmed down to 1/40 compared to existing LEDs, as well as having Samsung's in-house quality control technology "Quantum Matrix" with a max brightness of 2000 nits. Samsung has "Quantum HDR 2000" for the ultimate in quantum gaming and quantum lifestyle inside of the quantum metaverse, or something.

Samsung announces world's first 4K 240Hz Mini-LED gaming monitor 02 | TweakTown.com
  • HDMI 2.1 x 2
  • DisplayPort 1.4 x 1
  • 'CoreSync' function that automatically recognizes the color of the screen and matches the backlighting and color of the product
  • Connects IT devices such as game consoles to the monitor or power It is equipped with many convenient gaming-related functions, such as 'Auto Source Switch+', which automatically recognizes and switches to the screen of the device when it is turned on.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

