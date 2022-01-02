Samsung announces world's first 4K 240Hz Mini-LED gaming monitor

Samsung's new 32-inch 4K 240Hz gaming monitor is a world's first -- the new Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 packs 4K 240FPS insanity.

Samsung has claimed at CES 2022 that it has unveiled the world's first 4K 240Hz gaming monitor, with the introduction of the new Odyssey Neo G8 gaming monitor.

The new Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 gaming monitor rocks a large 32-inch 4K panel, with a blistering 240FPS... you're going to need a next-gen GPU like NVIDIA's soon-to-arrive GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card. Samsung's new Odyssey Neo G8 gaming monitor has a curved design, with a 1000W curvature and rocks a Quantum Mini-LED panel.

Samsung's own "Quantum Mini LED" sees the company slimmed down to 1/40 compared to existing LEDs, as well as having Samsung's in-house quality control technology "Quantum Matrix" with a max brightness of 2000 nits. Samsung has "Quantum HDR 2000" for the ultimate in quantum gaming and quantum lifestyle inside of the quantum metaverse, or something.