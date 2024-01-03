Tesla reveals it hit a new record for total EV deliveries in 2023

Tesla has revealed via its website how many of its electric vehicles it produced and managed to deliver to customers throughout the year 2023.

Tesla has taken to its website to unveil its impressive delivery numbers for 2023, with the electric vehicle manufacturer exceeding the previous year's deliveries by 38%.

The Elon Musk-led electric vehicle manufacturer managed to produce 1.846 million EVs last year and, of those, delivered 1.809 million. Those figures include the last quarter, where 494,989 EVs were produced, and 484,507 were delivered to customers. It should be noted that Tesla initially told investors it was anticipating hitting 2 million vehicles in 2023 but later walked back its estimate in October. Despite the walk-back of some projections, the company performed better in Q4 2023 than some analysts predicted, per CNBC.

During Q4 2023, Tesla produced 476,777 Model 3/Y vehicles and made 461,538 deliveries. The company didn't reveal the percentages for the other models it offers consumers, such as Model S/X; the company instead opted for an "Other models" category that contains 18,212 EVs produced and 22,969 deliveries made.

"In the fourth quarter, we produced approximately 495,000 vehicles and delivered over 484,000 vehicles. In 2023, vehicle deliveries grew 38% YoY to 1.81 million while production grew 35% YoY to 1.85 million," writes Tesla

