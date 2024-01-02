Samsung's new AI refrigerator detects the food inside it and recommends recipes

Samsung is set to unveil a suite of AI-powered products at CES 2024, with both the companies announcing teasers for what is to come.

AI is the theme of this year's upcoming CES 2024, with one of the biggest South Korean tech giants, Samsung Electronics, is set to showcase brand-new AI-powered home appliances.

Samsung's new AI-powered home appliances aim to make any lifestyle consumer more convenient and efficient. The world's biggest tech show will be held in Las Vegas from January 9th to January 12th. Samsung's newest kitchen products, applications, and features are powered by artificial intelligence (AI). These new products with SmartThings connectivity will enable consumers to create their own home-smart ecosystem that delivers better experiences in the kitchen and everyday life.

At the event, Samsung plans to display their new Bespoke Jet Bot Combo and Bespoke Jet AI vacuum cleaners, which will both feature enhanced AI capabilities. The Bespoke Jet Bot Combo will use precise AI technology to help detect different types of flooring, from hardwood to carpet and clean them accordingly. The Bespoke Jet AI, however, has a mode that will categorize and optimize to take cleaning one step further, adjusting power based on brush load and pressure.

They will also unveil the new Bespoke Refridgerator Family Hub Plus, which comes with an AI vision inside feature that will detect ingredients inside the fridge and give recommendations with a list of recipes that can be made with these ingredients. Along with recommending recipes, the fridge will also feature a Fridge Manager feature that will monitor the fridge's water filter and alert when it needs replacing, including an on-screen offer of an easy one-click purchase of new filters from Amazon.