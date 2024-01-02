SpaceX closes out 2023 with epic video of Starship booster testing

SpaceX is currently preparing for Starship's third orbital test flight, and to close out 2023, the company posted a video of a static fire test.

To celebrate the end of 2023 SpaceX has fired up Starship's Super Heavy Booster in its Flight 3 static fire test.

SpaceX has taken to its X account to share an awesome video of its Starship static fire test, with SpaceX CEO Elon Musk sharing an image of the test. The double test of both Starship and the Super Heavy booster comes ahead of Starship's third orbital test flight. The test involved the firing of all 33 Raptor engines on the Super Heavy Booster 10, along with the one Raptor engine on the Starship Ship 28 located atop the Super Heavy Booster.

The first two orbital launch attempts of Starship ended in a fiery explosion and an incompletion of the company's overall objective of sending a Starship upper around the Earth and splashdown in the Pacific Ocean near Hawaii. However, each launch has provided SpaceX with a lot of data used to improve the chances of the overall objective being achieved, as Flight 2 demonstrated a successful separation between Super Heavy and Starship, which wasn't achieved in Flight 1.