MrBeast told Elon Musk X can't afford to pay for his videos

MrBeast has responded to Elon Musk, who asked the top YouTuber to post his videos on X, to which MrBeast said it's simply not worth it.

Elon Musk has asked MrBeast, the world's biggest YouTuber, to post his videos on the platform X, which was formerly called Twitter.

X owner Elon Musk has responded to a tweet by MrBeast informing his audience that he had posted a new video, "I Spent 7 Days In Solitary Confinement". The original post by MrBeast was responded to by @DogeDesigner, asking the YouTuber to post his videos on X, to which Musk responded, "Yeah". Musk's post was then replied to by MrBeast, who wrote that his videos cost millions of dollars to make and even if they received billions of views on X, "it wouldn't fund a fraction of it."

However, MrBeast said he wasn't completely against posting his content on X as YouTube finished off his response by writing, "I'm down though to test stuff once monetization is really cranking!". Notably, X began its ad-sharing program last year, which Musk said amounted to $5 million for the first set of payouts.

For those that don't know MrBeast, the YouTuber has amassed more than 225 million subscribers on his main channel, with 20.6 million subscribers on Beast Philanthropy, not to mention millions of more subscribers on his MrBeast Gaming channel and various channels of the same content but in different languages.

If you are interested in watching MrBeast's latest video, where he spends seven days locked in solitary confinement, a completely padded white room, check out the link above.