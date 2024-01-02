NASA's Mars rover captured an entire Martian day from dawn to dusk

NASA has released a video captured by the legendary Mars rover Curiosity of a 24-hour timelapse of dawn to dusk on the surface of Mars.

During its sleep in November, NASA's Mars rover captured some pretty awesome footage of the day/night cycle on the surface from the perspective of being on the surface of the Red Planet.

The legendary Curiosity rover, a car-sized robotic vehicle that has been exploring the Martian landscape in the Gale Crater and around Mount Sharp since 2012, went to sleep in November, as the Red Planet's orbit passed directly behind the Sun, temporarily severing communication for a brief period. These periods are called Mars solar conjunctions, and communications sent during this period can cause corruptions or errors, as the Sun interferes with the instructions.

NASA chose to stop communicating with the rovers during this period, but they still send back regular "health checks" to HQ. Curiosity didn't receive new instructions between November 11 and November 25, and the last task it received was to film its surroundings. Curiosity captured 12 hours' worth of snapshots over 24 hours, 37 minutes, and 22 seconds.

The footage doesn't capture any Martian weather events that reports indicate were disappointing for researchers, but what can be spotted is a valley carved into Mount Sharp or Aeolis Mons, a 3-mile high mount within the Gale Crater. If you are interested in reading more about this story, or would like more information about Curiosity's achievements while stationed on the Red Planet, check out this link here.