Jeremy Renner returns to work one year after life-changing accident

Actor Jeremy Renner is officially returning back to work one year after receiving serious injuries that included more than 30 broken bones.

Marvel's Hawkeye actor Jeremy Renner is back on his feet and fully recovered, returning to work one year after almost losing his life.

On Jan 1st of this year, Renner was involved in a freak snow-plow accident that saw the beloved actor crushed by his snowcat while clearing snow near his home. His injuries were horrific, including 30 broken bones, and he had to undergo emergency surgery in the ICU to save his life.

Now, just one year since the accident, he has shared a post on his Instagram, originally posted by his Mayor Of Kingstown co-star Emma Laird, who tagged the actor and captioned "Back with my favorite guy next week." where Renner added, "It's happening."

Renner will be returning to his role in Mayor of Kingstown, a series created by Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon that stars Renner as Mike McLusky. The series, while not loved by critics, was a big hit, with audiences rising to 90% on rotten tomatoes for its first season and 93% for its second season.

The show's second season wrapped up its run on Paramount+ in March, and Renner's injuries left its fate uncertain until it was revealed in September that the show would move forward with a third season and begin filming in early 2024.

While the Mayor of Kingstown is moving forward, the fate of another project featuring Renner that debuted in 2023 remains uncertain. The Marvel actor hosted a Disney+ reality show called Rennervations, which followed Renner reimagining purpose-built vehicles with the help of his high-profile friends. The show has not been given the green light for another season or has been canceled at this time.

You can catch Renner in the first two seasons of Mayor of Kingstown on Paramount+ or Rennervations on Disney+.

