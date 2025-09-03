Australia recalls Tesla Model Y for dangerous driver side windows

Australia has issued a recall for Tesla vehicles due to a dangerous condition with the driver-side window, which poses a risk of closing on body parts.

TL;DR: Australia has issued a recall for Tesla vehicles due to a software issue in the driver-side window's automatic protection system, which may cause excessive force and injury. Affected vehicles require an over-the-air update if running software versions earlier than 2025.26.6. Tesla sales in Australia are declining despite rising electric vehicle purchases.

Australia has issued a recall for Tesla vehicles as the notice states that an issue to do with windows may result in drivers being injured.

According to the notice, a "software issue" on the driver side window's automatic protection system is the source of the recall, with the notice stating the automatic protection system within the vehicle "may not operate as intended" and result in the window closing with "excessive force on any obstruction such as a body part." The notice adds, "If a body part is in the window space when the driver's side window is closing, it can increase the risk of injury to a vehicle occupant."

Notably, Tesla owners are recommended to check the version of their vehicle, and if it's running 2025.26.6 or later the vehicle is not affected. For those running software versions earlier than the aforementioned version, an over-the-air update will be issued by Tesla along with a written letter informing the owner about the recall and the update.

If you were wondering how many Tesla vehicles are in Australia, the Australian Automobile Association recently found there was an increase in the number of electric vehicle purchases in Q2 2025, with the association stating approximately 29,244 units were sold, compared to the 17901 units in Q1 2025. However, that is still only a small portion of the number of combustion engines sold, with those figures indicating at least 226,306 sales during the same period.

Moreover, Tesla sales in Australia are seemingly on a downward trend, with Tesla reporting just 917 sales in July 2025, down from 2,592 sales during the same period a year prior.