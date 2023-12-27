MSI has at least 12 different GeForce RTX 40 Series SUPER cards coming in 2024

Four new GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER, RTX 4070 Ti SUPER, and RTX 4080 SUPER GPUs from MSI have leaked, confirming the various VRAM configurations.

A new leak confirms that MSI is prepping to release multiple GeForce RTX 40 Series SUPER GPUs in the new year, with at least 12 models and variants for the new GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER, GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER, and GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER.

With four models for each, the list points to MSI releasing a flagship SUPRIM X model for the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER 16GB. The list also confirms more of the specs for the upcoming SUPER refresh, including the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER seeing its memory capacity increase to 16GB of GDDR6X memory on a 256-bit bus, with the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER maintaining its 12GB of GDDR6X on a 192-bit bus.

The list comes via Videocardz.com, which obtained the information from various retailer listings. Thanks to the cards debuting in January 2024, full model names were found, with the full list covering the company's Ventus, Gaming X Slim, and SUPRIM X GPU line-ups.

And if you're wondering about pricing, the listings (obtained from Chinese sources) include this information, but it does feel like a placeholder. For example, the prices roughly translate to $1461 USD for the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER, $1121 USD for the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER, and $885 USD for the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER - which are all a lot higher than expected.

Here's a look at all 12 GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs from MSI.

MSI GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER 16G SUPRIM X

MSI GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER 16G GAMING X SLIM WHITE

MSI GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER 16G GAMING X SLIM

MSI GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER 16G VENTUX 3X OC

MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16G GAMING X SLIM WHITE

MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16G GAMING X SLIM

MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16G VENTUX 2X WHITE OC

MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16G VENTUX 2X OC

MSI GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER 12G GAMING X SLIM WHITE

MSI GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER 12G GAMING X SLIM

MSI GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER 12G VENTUX 2X WHITE OC

MSI GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER 12G VENTUX 2X OC

The listings don't feature full details on CUDA Core counts or clock speeds, though confirmation on memory capacity for all three SUPER GPUs does reinforce previous rumors as accurate. NVIDIA is expected to formally announce the new GeForce RTX 40 SUPER series at CES 2024 - which kicks off on January 8.