GPU Deals - Save big on these Radeon RX 7800 XT and GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER cards

With Prime Day sales underway you can save big on a pair of GPUs, a Radeon RX 7800 XT from XFX and a GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER from MSI.

With the latest Amazon Prime Day sales underway, you can find several great deals on various PC hardware and peripherals, including GPUs. As of writing, you save a few dollars off the MSRP of most GeForce RTX 40 Series and Radeon RX 7000 Series cards - from the GeForce RTX 4060 up to 4K enthusiast options like the Radeon RX 7900 XTX.

MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER Ventus 3X OC edition in Black, image credit: MSI.

However, after reviewing most of the Prime Day GPU deals, the following two stood out for obvious reasons. First up is the MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER Ventus 3X OC, an upgrade to the original RTX 4070 Ti that features 16GB of fast GDRR6X memory. Its Prime Day discount brings the price down to $749.99 USD from $839.99 - an 11% saving and one of the lowest prices we've seen for the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER, especially for an OC model.

The GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER is a powerful GPU that excels at 1440p and 4K gaming with ray-tracing, DLSS, and Frame Generation. And MSI's Ventus 3X variant runs quiet and cool even when stressed, which we highlighted in our review.

XFX Speedster Radeon RX 7800 XT CORE QICK319, image credit: XFX.

The next Prime Day GPU deal worth highlighting is for the XFX Speedster Radeon RX 7800 XT CORE QICK319 graphics card. AMD's mid-range 1440p GPU for the RDNA 3 line-up is a worthy GeForce RTX 4070 competitor that offers impressive performance that only falls short when it comes to ray-tracing.

This particular Radeon RX 7800 XT is priced at $427.47 USD, a massive 18% discount from its $519.99 MSRP, and considerably cheaper than every GeForce RTX 4070.