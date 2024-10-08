Celebrating 25 years of tech publishing!
All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
Hot Content
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro
Alert
TT Show Episode 54 - NVIDIA's complete dominance of the GPU market is a concern and more

GPU Deals - Save big on these Radeon RX 7800 XT and GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER cards

With Prime Day sales underway you can save big on a pair of GPUs, a Radeon RX 7800 XT from XFX and a GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER from MSI.

GPU Deals - Save big on these Radeon RX 7800 XT and GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER cards
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time

With the latest Amazon Prime Day sales underway, you can find several great deals on various PC hardware and peripherals, including GPUs. As of writing, you save a few dollars off the MSRP of most GeForce RTX 40 Series and Radeon RX 7000 Series cards - from the GeForce RTX 4060 up to 4K enthusiast options like the Radeon RX 7900 XTX.

MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER Ventus 3X OC edition in Black, image credit: MSI.
3

MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER Ventus 3X OC edition in Black, image credit: MSI.

However, after reviewing most of the Prime Day GPU deals, the following two stood out for obvious reasons. First up is the MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER Ventus 3X OC, an upgrade to the original RTX 4070 Ti that features 16GB of fast GDRR6X memory. Its Prime Day discount brings the price down to $749.99 USD from $839.99 - an 11% saving and one of the lowest prices we've seen for the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER, especially for an OC model.

The GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER is a powerful GPU that excels at 1440p and 4K gaming with ray-tracing, DLSS, and Frame Generation. And MSI's Ventus 3X variant runs quiet and cool even when stressed, which we highlighted in our review.

XFX Speedster Radeon RX 7800 XT CORE QICK319, image credit: XFX.
3

XFX Speedster Radeon RX 7800 XT CORE QICK319, image credit: XFX.

The next Prime Day GPU deal worth highlighting is for the XFX Speedster Radeon RX 7800 XT CORE QICK319 graphics card. AMD's mid-range 1440p GPU for the RDNA 3 line-up is a worthy GeForce RTX 4070 competitor that offers impressive performance that only falls short when it comes to ray-tracing.

This particular Radeon RX 7800 XT is priced at $427.47 USD, a massive 18% discount from its $519.99 MSRP, and considerably cheaper than every GeForce RTX 4070.

Photo of the product for sale

MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16G Ventus 3X Black OC

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$839.99
$799.99$799.99$793.69
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/8/2024 at 7:23 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:amazon.com, amazon.com

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Similar News Stories

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles