Pick up a GeForce RTX 5070 Ti for below MSRP with this Black Friday deal

The powerful MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Ventus 3X is now available for $729.99 over at Newegg in a Black Friday deal worth considering.

TL;DR: The MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Ventus 3X offers exceptional 1440p and 4K gaming performance with full ray tracing and DLSS 4, outperforming previous RTX 4070 Ti models by up to 28%. Now available below MSRP at $729.99, it delivers excellent value for enthusiasts seeking a powerful, efficient GPU.

In our review of the MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Ventus 3X, we praised its 1440p and 4K gaming performance, including full ray tracing or path tracing with DLSS 4. We said that it was "quite possibly the best value enthusiast-class GPU" in NVIDIA's GeForce RTX lineup. However, that was with the caveat that you could find one at the $750 MSRP.

Well, if you're currently eyeing Black Friday deals for graphics cards, there's some good news, as the MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Ventus 3X is the first RTX 5070 Ti to become available at a price point lower than the MSRP set by NVIDIA. Yes, in a time when GPU and PC hardware prices are rising (and rising), this is an anomaly, with US retailer Newegg currently offering the MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Ventus 3X for $729.99 after a $20 rebate.

As one of the most powerful gaming GPUs on the market, in our own benchmark results, we found MSI's Ventus 3X model to be an impressive 28% faster, on average, for 4K gaming than the previous generation's GeForce RTX 4070 Ti and 18% faster than the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER refresh from 2024.

And with 16GB of fast GDDR7 memory offering 33% more memory bandwidth than the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER, the MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Ventus 3X can run the visually stunning Indiana Jones and the Great Circle with Full Ray Tracing in 4K at 128 FPS with DLSS 4 Super Resolution, and 174 FPS with Multi Frame Generation.

Performance-wise, the closest Radeon competitor is the flagship RDNA 4 GPU, the Radeon RX 9070 XT, which currently retails for around $700. With the widespread adoption of DLSS 4 and NVIDIA's ray tracing, AI, and video encoder/decoder advantages, this GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Black Friday deal is worth considering. For a comprehensive breakdown of the MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Ventus 3X, including specifications, cooling, and overclocking potential, please read our full review.