Jurassic Park: Survival is the Jurassic Park game fans have always wanted

The Game Awards 2023 debuted the trailer for Jurassic Park: Survival, a Jurassic Park game that shows the playable horror Isla Nublar.

Jurassic Parks fans are rejoicing at the recent reveal at this year's Game Awards, as Jurassic Park: Survival hit the big screen for the first time.

The new horror-action title takes Jurassic Park fans back to Isla Nublar, and it appears that things will kick off right after the events of the first movie. So, what is Jurassic World: Survival? It's likely the style of the game Jurassic Park fans have been asking for, as it features horror elements, gore, iconic dinosaurs, and a fully-fledged single-player action-adventure.

The trailer showcases the main character, Dr. Maya Joshi, an InGen scientist who's been left behind on Isla Nublar, and players will be taken on a journey of escape as Dr. Joshi attempts to make her way off the island while avoiding the most iconic dinosaurs in the movies, as well as some from the original book. At the moment, there isn't a release date for Jurassic Park: Survival, but what we do know is that it will be coming to Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC.

