Elon Musk slams Bob Iger over Disney advertising next to child exploitation material

Following the severing of many notable brands as advertisers on X, the social media platform formerly called Twitter, Elon Musk has continued his tirade of comments aimed directly at Disney CEO Bob Iger.

The latest comments from Musk emerged on his personal X account, where he wrote, "Bob, Iger thinks it's cool to advertise next to child exploitation material. Real stand-up guy." The comment was in reference to a lawsuit filed by Attorney General Raúl Torrez of New Mexico against Meta, which alleges the Mark Zuckerberg-run company isn't doing enough to protect kids on both Instagram and Facebook.

How does this connect to Iger? Musk has pointed out that Disney is still continuing to advertise on Meta despite the allegations against the company. The X owner called for Iger's immediate resignation, writing he should be "fired immediately", and that Walt Disney himself was "turning in his grave over what Bob has done to his company."

These comments from Musk against Iger come after the Tesla CEO's blunt response at the DealBook Summit, where he told companies that were attempting to blackmail him through withdrawing advertising expenditure to "go f*ck yourself". Furthermore, Musk said at the event, "Is that clear? I hope it is. Hey, Bob!"