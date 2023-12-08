World's first mass-produced humanoid robot factory to open in the US

The future is upon us as a company is planning to open the very first mass-produced humanoid robot factory, designed to assist big companies with dangerous hauling, lifting, and moving.

The new facility will be the first of its kind in the United States and is slated to be constructed in Salem, Oregon. Agility Robotics is behind the project and recently sat down for an interview with Axios about the new facility dubbed "RoboFab". Agility Robotics is behind the humanoid robot called Digit, which is designed for warehouse work and is currently being tested out by Amazon. Ultimately, Agility Robotics has a goal of creating a "general purpose" Digit.

Notably, Agility Robotics has produced approximately 100 robots since it was founded in 2016, but it expects that once the new Oregon facility is completed, it will be able to eventually ramp up to 10,000 robots per year. So, how is Digit doing so far? Amazon is testing one in a laboratory in south Seattle and has said that Digit is able to move, grasp, handle items, move around the warehouse, and its size and shape are perfect for buildings designed for humans.

