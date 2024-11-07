DLSS support comes to Planet Coaster 2 and the incredible looking Empire of the Ants

NVIDIA has announced what games are getting DLSS support this week, alongside a very cool Lofi Girl RTX contest in collaboration with ASUS and Cybertek.

TL;DR: Empire of the Ants, a new Unreal Engine 5-powered game by Microids and Tower Five, is now available on PC with stunning visuals and DLSS 3 support. Planet Coaster 2, a theme park sim sequel by Frontier Developments, also launched with similar DLSS features but received mixed reviews due to simplified elements for console compatibility. Empire of the Ants, a new Unreal Engine 5-powered game by Microids and Tower Five, is now available on PC with stunning visuals and DLSS 3 support. Planet Coaster 2, a theme park sim sequel by Frontier Developments, also launched with similar DLSS features but received mixed reviews due to simplified elements for console compatibility.

Have you seen the new Unreal Engine 5-powered game Empire of the Ants from Microids and developer Tower Five? It's a real-time 'strategic' experience that takes place at the microscopic level with some truly stunning ant-sized wildlife visuals. Today, it's out for PC via Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store, with support for DLSS 3 Frame Generation, Super Resolution, and Reflex.

Another game out this week is Frontier Developments' Planet Coaster 2, the sequel to the popular theme park sim that lets you build and customize roller coasters while setting prices for things like corn dogs and giant cups of soda. It's another new PC game with DLSS 3 Frame Generation, Super Resolution, and Reflex support - with the addition of DLAA, the AI-based anti-aliasing mode for boosting image quality.

Although the game has received positive reviews from the press, the feedback from the PC community is mixed. Some claim that the UI and other elements like park density have been simplified or cut back due to the game launching simultaneously on consoles. If you're interested in picking it up, it's worth keeping that in mind.

Have you heard about DUCKSIDE?

It's a new persistent online survival game where you and everyone else play as ducks - with the ability to fly, shoot guns, and build fortifications. The game is available now in Early Access and has launched with day-one support for DLSS 3 Frame Generation, Super Resolution, DLAA, and Reflex.

As part of its weekly DLSS roundup, NVIDIA has also announced a new collaboration with Lofi Girl and ASUS, where Fortnite players who try out the custom ray-tracing Lofi Girl - Only Up time trial map will be eligible to win a very cool custom Lofi Girl RTX PC with ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER, modded by Cybertek. The competition is global, too, so head here for more details.