DLSS 3 is coming to EVOTINCTION and Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown this week

NVIDIA's weekly DLSS State of the Union is here, with a number of relatively unknown titles (or AA) adding DLSS 3 or DLSS Super Resolution support.

Odds are, like me, you haven't heard of EVOTINCTION, a new stealth and hacking sci-fi game with a strange title but some super impressive visuals. Available this week for PC and PS5, the PC launch arrives with DLSS 3 support and Ray Tracing. This is one of those RT titles that required Super Resolution and Frame Generation, which boosts performance by an average of 3.9X at 4K.

This massive figure sees the GeForce RTX 4090's native 47 FPS skyrocket to 169 FPS. Lower the resolution to 1080p but keep RT enabled alongside maximum graphics settings, and every GeForce RTX 40 Series GPU from the RTX 4060 on up delivers a 100+ FPS experience.

Another game launching this week with DLSS 3 support is Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown, the latest entry in the long-running racing series that features a 1:1 scale recreation of Hong Kong Island to race around in exotic cars from the likes of Ferrari, Lamborghini, Bugatti, Koenigsegg, Dodge, and more.

Another title rounding out the list of DLSS games for the week is Sumo Digital and Secret Mode's DeathSprint 66. This on-foot racing game looks like an on-foot version of the classic futuristic racer WipEout. It's out this week with support for DLSS Super Resolution and DLAA.

This week's final DLSS game is Funko Fusion!, where you take control of Funko Pop! Figurines with nods to franchises like Jurassic Park, Jaws, Back to the Future, Battlestar Galactica, and more. Here's the game's story trailer.