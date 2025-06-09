Resident Evil 9 is an 'evolution in graphical fidelity,' Capcom hypes 'spine-chilling realism'

Capcom releases a few new details about Resident Evil 9 Requiem, saying that the game will be a big breakthrough in graphics and overall fidelity.

Resident Evil 9 will leverage the power of Capcom's high-end RE Engine to deliver an immersive horror experience, and visual quality will be a big part of how this is achieved.

Capcom recently surprise-announced Resident Evil 9 Requiem, complete with a February 27, 2026 release date for the next survival horror chapter. Not many details were known about the game but Capcom has started to reveal more tidbits via press release materials and give players an idea of what to expect from Requiem.

According to the developer, Resident Evil 9 will represents a "significant evolution" in graphical fidelity that will deliver "unprecedented" amounts of immersion to players. Capcom has been working on a next-gen upgrade to its RE Engine called RE neXt and Requiem could be utilizing parts of this upgrade. Capcom notes that RE9 will also "harness the full power of modern consoles," potentially indicating PlayStation 5 Pro optimizations alongside heightened performance on PS5 and Xbox Series systems.

Resident Evil 9 Requiem will release on February 27, 2026 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Check below for info from Capcom regarding Resident Evil 9:

Resident Evil Requiem is a survival horror game that serves as the ninth main installment in the series. The title is being developed using RE ENGINE, Capcom's proprietary game engine, and leverages Capcom's extensive development expertise cultivated through numerous hit titles. The graphical fidelity has undergone a significant evolution in particular, delivering visuals with cinematic realism that vividly convey characters' emotions and offer an unprecedented level of immersion. The company is developing the title steadily to meet the high expectations of both long-time series' fans and the global gaming audience. Further details regarding the title will be announced in the future. Capcom remains firmly committed to satisfying the expectations of all users by leveraging its industry leading game development capabilities in order to create highly entertaining gameplay experiences. *** Powered by RE ENGINE and harnessing the full power of modern consoles, Resident Evil Requiem delivers spine-chilling realism like never before, with complex character details like lifelike facial expressions, realistic skin textures, and even high-fidelity sweat droplets that are sure to keep players on the edge of their seats. Resident Evil Requiem takes the series back to the iconic Raccoon City, home of the biological disaster that shook the world, combining deeply terrifying aspects of psychological horror with pulse-pounding action that franchise fans know and love.

