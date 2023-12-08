Elon Musk rolls out new AI to X that has a 'killer feature'

Elon Musk has rolled out a new competitor to OpenAI's ChatGPT, a new AI-powered chatbot called Grok that comes with a 'killer feature'.

Elon Musk has officially started rolling out the new AI-powered chatbot Grok, developed by Musk's AI startup, xAI.

X has taken to its official X account on the platform to announce that Grok is now being rolled out to Premium+ subscribers across the United States. For those that don't know, Premium+ is the paid version of X, the social media platform formerly called Twitter, and it costs $16 a month, which gets you an ad-free experience on the platform, other features, and now Grok.

The new AI chatbot is powered by the generative model called Grok-1 and is trained on data acquired from the web that's as recent as Q3 2023. Additionally, Grok differentiates itself from other chatbots, such as OpenAI, as it also incorporates real-time data from X, which means the chatbot should be able to provide responses on posts occurring on X in real-time.

It should be noted that it's not known how Grok makes its source selections to create its responses. It also isn't known how often the chatbot hallucinates, which is when the chatbot provides a weird response that isn't appropriate.