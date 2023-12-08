Matthew McConaughey reveals trailer for 'Interstellar sequel' video game

Matthew McConaughey has announced the first video game he has participated in at The Game Awards 2023, which appears to be similar to Interstellar.

Matthew McConaughey has revealed he is joining the world of gaming by voicing a character within Archetype Entertainment's new title called Exodus.

The trailer for the new game debuted at The Game Awards 2023, and the title was introduced by Matthew McConaughey, who took to the stage to explain how he became a part of the project. McConaughey explains that he will be voicing a character in the game, and this character will have a unique relationship with each player.

Additionally, McConaughey reveals that time will play a big factor in the game as it "moves differently. Days for you are decades for your loved ones back home. The choices that you make not only affect the people that you love, they will also affect your entire civilization for generations to come."

McConaughey goes on to say, "Now, personally, I have had some experience with time dilation. And now you can too."

Exodus is a sci-fi shooter, and the trailer reveals two cosmic explorers discovering a ship that will help them in the fight against the Celestial, "humanity's greatest enemy". The trailer then shows a heated chase that ends with one character choosing to lead the Celestials away through a light-speed gate so the other can get to safety. The gates come with the cost of General Relativity, moving at the speed of light means time from your perspective comes to a crawl, while from the perspective of others, it remains the same.

"It was only days for me, but an entire lifetime passed for her," per the trailer

The trailer goes on to say that the character's sacrifice of exploring the universe "seeds hope, discovers worlds".

If you have seen Interstellar, you should be able to instantly see the similarities between the narrative of Exodus and Interstellar. After seeing the trailer there is no surprise that McConaughey was interested in being part of the project as Archetype Entertainment has essentially created Interstellar 2, where gamers can play as Cooper, McConaughey's character from the movie, who experiences heart-breaking time dilation with his daughter throughout his quest to find another suitable planet for civilization to migrate to.

As McConaughey says, "Now you can too".

It appears from the trailer that players will have multiple choices throughout the narrative arch, and each of these choices will impact time differently and likely how the game wraps up at the end. It's currently unclear if combat will cause time dilation, which an example of would be dying at specific or unspecific times affecting the overall story.

Judging purely off the reveal trailer, I would guess that players will encounter critical points in the story that will force them to make hard decisions that result in emotionally heart-breaking time dilation that is only fully understood when nearing the narrative's completion, which sounds oddly similar to Interstellar.

Exodus will be released on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Archetype didn't reveal a release date.