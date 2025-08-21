New Cronos The New Dawn gameplay footage shows brutal Dead Space combat with Cronenberg horrors

Bloober Team released a new 10-minute gameplay trailer for Cronos: The New Dawn, a sci-horror game with third-person combat reminiscent of Dead Space.

TL;DR: Cronos: The New Dawn, releasing September 5, 2025, is a third-person survival horror blending sci-fi body horror and tactical combat. Players explore brutal wastelands, fight merging monsters, and manipulate time anomalies while scavenging resources. Inspired by Dead Space and Resident Evil, it challenges reflexes and strategy in a grim retro-futuristic world.

Horror fans should keep Cronos: The New Dawn on their radar, especially those who like Dead Space or even Resident Evil.

5

VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

At Gamescom 2025, Polish game developer Bloober Team released a sizable 10-minute gameplay trailer for their new sci-fi thriller, Cronos: The New Dawn. The footage shows off what exploration will be like in the final game, complete with enemy encounters, scavenging loot and resources, and crafting.

The trailer also makes Cronos look like a medley of different games, with references to games like Dead Space, Resident Evil, and even Halo 3's distinct Flood biomass designs. The game also pays great homage to sci-fi body horror, with splicing and effects that would make directors David Cronenberg and John Carpenter proud.

Combat-wise, Cronos takes cues from decades of zombie survival games, bringing that chilling, panicky dread that you feel when an enemy slowly creeps closer. The enemies are also just as freakishly twisted--they can merge together to create horrifying monstrosities that are tough to take down.

"Combat in Cronos can be quite challenging, and enemies can hit quite hard. And they can merge...Remember, don't let them merge," said game director Wojciech Piejko.

Gamers will have to shoot at specific parts of enemies to expose weak points, which is reminiscent of having to saw off parts of enemies in Dead Space. The third-person action combat will require players to quickly swap weapons on-the-fly and know which types of ammo to use against specific enemy types.

Cronos: The New Dawn releases on September 5, 2025 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Check below for more information via the Steam store description: