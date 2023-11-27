Amazon drop prices on Sony headphones for Cyber Monday with discounts of up to 34%

Cyber Monday deals have arrived on Amazon, and Sony has dramatically reduced the price of several items across its audio solution offerings.

If your wallet isn't already hurting from the crazy Black Friday sales, prepare it for round two as Cyber Monday is here!

Amazon has kicked off Cyber Monday madness with some extremely hard to miss on deals across its entire online store, and if you are looking to get rid of those old headphones and move onto something a little newer and nicer - it may be time to pick up that pair of Sony headphones you have always been wanting. For Cyber Monday Amazon has slashed prices across Sony headphones, speakers and home theater equipment, and below you will find some of the best deals for Sony headphones.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday provide opportunities to lock down early Christmas presents for lucky people in your life, while also picking up some personal items at a really low price. Below you will find some of our favorite Sony deals for 2023's Cyber Monday.

Sony WH-1000XM5 The Best Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones with Auto Noise Canceling Optimizer, Crystal Clear Hands-Free Calling, and Alexa Voice Control, Black - was $399.99 - now $328.00 - 18% off

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Premium Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones with Mic for Phone-Call and Alexa Voice Control, Midnight Blue WH1000XM4 - was $348.00 - now $228.00 - 34% off

Sony WH-CH720N Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones Bluetooth Over The Ear Headset with Microphone and Alexa Built-in, White New - was $149.99 - now $98.00 - 35% off

Sony HT-S2000 Compact 3.1 Ch Dolby Atmos Sound Bar - was $499.99 - now $298.00 - 40% off

Sony LinkBuds S Truly Wireless Noise Canceling Earbud Headphones with Alexa Built-in, Bluetooth Ear Buds Compatible with iPhone and Android, White - was $199.99 - now $128.00 - 36% off