Deals

Cyber Monday up to 50% off deals hit Sony, Beats, Bose, and Sennheiser headphones

Headphones have been heavily discounted on Amazon in celebration of Cyber Monday, with discounts of more than $100 ranging from 25% to 50%.

Junior Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: Cyber Monday on Amazon extends Black Friday deals with discounts on PC hardware and headphones. Top deals include Sony, Beats, Bose, and Sennheiser headphones with significant savings. This is one of the last chances to get great deals for Christmas shopping, with Amazon offering fresh discounts for a limited time.

Cyber Monday has arrived on Amazon, extending the frenzy of Black Friday deals for a limited time with discounts on various PC hardware, including gaming monitors, SSDs, headphones, and much more.

Cyber Monday up to 50% off deals hit Sony, Beats, Bose, and Sennheiser headphones 65156651
8

Cyber Monday offers one of your final opportunities to score fantastic deals on items from your Christmas shopping list. Although Black Friday has ended, some retailers are continuing the sale madness into this week, with online retailers launching fresh discounts for Cyber Monday. Amazon, well-known for its discounts, is fully immersed in Cyber Monday deals, and if you want to save hundreds on new headphones, check out the details below.

Here are some of the top Cyber Monday deals on headphones. Headphones are heavily discounted, with various brands such as Sony, Beats, Bose, and Sennheiser. If you're interested in exploring more Cyber Monday deals on Amazon, now's the time, check out the link here.

Cyber Monday up to 50% off deals hit Sony, Beats, Bose, and Sennheiser headphones 1566
8

Sony WH-1000XM5 The Best Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones - 25% off - Current Price: $298 - Original Price: $399

Cyber Monday up to 50% off deals hit Sony, Beats, Bose, and Sennheiser headphones 9699
8

Beats Solo 4 - Wireless Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones, Apple & Android Compatible, Up to 50 Hours - 50% off - Current Price: $99 - Original Price: $199.95

Cyber Monday up to 50% off deals hit Sony, Beats, Bose, and Sennheiser headphones 89489
8

Bose QuietComfort Bluetooth Headphones, Wireless Headphones - 43% off - Current Price: $199 - Original Price: $349

Cyber Monday up to 50% off deals hit Sony, Beats, Bose, and Sennheiser headphones 1235
8

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Premium Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones - 43% off - Current Price: $198 - Original Price: $348

Cyber Monday up to 50% off deals hit Sony, Beats, Bose, and Sennheiser headphones 321132
8

Beats Solo 3 - Wireless Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones - 52% off - Current Price: $94.99 - Original Price: $199.95

Cyber Monday up to 50% off deals hit Sony, Beats, Bose, and Sennheiser headphones 31213
8

Sennheiser Consumer Audio Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones - 41% off - Current Price: $224.95 - Original Price: $379.95

Photo of the Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless
Best Deals: Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
Loading...
Loading... Loading...
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/2/2024 at 4:14 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.

Junior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Latest News
Latest Reviews
Latest Articles
