Cyber Monday up to 50% off deals hit Sony, Beats, Bose, and Sennheiser headphones

Headphones have been heavily discounted on Amazon in celebration of Cyber Monday, with discounts of more than $100 ranging from 25% to 50%.

TL;DR: Cyber Monday on Amazon extends Black Friday deals with discounts on PC hardware and headphones. Top deals include Sony, Beats, Bose, and Sennheiser headphones with significant savings. This is one of the last chances to get great deals for Christmas shopping, with Amazon offering fresh discounts for a limited time.

Cyber Monday has arrived on Amazon, extending the frenzy of Black Friday deals for a limited time with discounts on various PC hardware, including gaming monitors, SSDs, headphones, and much more.

Cyber Monday offers one of your final opportunities to score fantastic deals on items from your Christmas shopping list. Although Black Friday has ended, some retailers are continuing the sale madness into this week, with online retailers launching fresh discounts for Cyber Monday. Amazon, well-known for its discounts, is fully immersed in Cyber Monday deals, and if you want to save hundreds on new headphones, check out the details below.

Here are some of the top Cyber Monday deals on headphones. Headphones are heavily discounted, with various brands such as Sony, Beats, Bose, and Sennheiser. If you're interested in exploring more Cyber Monday deals on Amazon, now's the time, check out the link here.

Sony WH-1000XM5 The Best Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones - 25% off - Current Price: $298 - Original Price: $399

Beats Solo 4 - Wireless Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones, Apple & Android Compatible, Up to 50 Hours - 50% off - Current Price: $99 - Original Price: $199.95

Bose QuietComfort Bluetooth Headphones, Wireless Headphones - 43% off - Current Price: $199 - Original Price: $349

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Premium Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones - 43% off - Current Price: $198 - Original Price: $348

Beats Solo 3 - Wireless Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones - 52% off - Current Price: $94.99 - Original Price: $199.95

Sennheiser Consumer Audio Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones - 41% off - Current Price: $224.95 - Original Price: $379.95