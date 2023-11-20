Here's the top 16 Amazon Black Friday 2023 techie gift deals for the tech lover in your life

We have hand-selected the best 16 Black Friday 2023 deals on Amazon for the tech lover in your life - and all with very sizable discounts on offer.

It's that time of the year again, with Amazon offering up crazy good discounts on tech products. Ah, yes - Black Friday!

Below, we have hand-selected what we feel are the top 16 best Black Friday 2023 tech deals on Amazon. We guarantee (well, pretty much guarantee!) that the tech lover in your life will appreciate every gift on the list. If you are unsure what to buy for that tech lover in your life, you've come to the right place. Everything below is on the list, from consumer tech, TVs, monitors, and headphones to PC parts. Some of the prices are over 50% off and definitely deserve some attention.

In order to be listed, the product had to have a great discount and something a tech lover would actually love. Let's go!

16. Ring Video Doorbell

1080p HD video doorbell with enhanced features that let you see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone, tablet, or PC.

Normal Price: $99.99

Black Friday Price: $54.99 (buy it here)

Discount: 45% off

15. Meta Quest 2 - Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset - 128 GB

Experience total immersion with 3D positional audio, hand tracking and easy-to-use controllers working together to make virtual worlds feel real.

Normal Price: $299.99

Black Friday Price: $249 (buy it here)

Discount: 17% off

14. Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release)

OUR BEST SOUNDING ECHO DOT YET - Enjoy an improved audio experience compared to any previous Echo Dot with Alexa for clearer vocals, deeper bass and vibrant sound in any room.

Normal Price: $49.99

Black Friday Price: $22.99 (buy it here)

Discount: 54% off

13. Samsung 24" Odyssey G32A FHD 1ms 165Hz Gaming Monitor

165HZ REFRESH RATE: Conquer every enemy, even at soaring speeds; 165Hz refresh rate eliminates lag and motion blur for exhilarating gameplay with ultra smooth action.

Normal Price: $249.99

Black Friday Price: $129.99 (buy it here)

Discount: 48% off

12. Beats Studio Pro - Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones

BEATS' CUSTOM ACOUSTIC PLATFORM delivers rich, immersive sound whether you're listening to music or taking calls.

Normal Price: $349.99

Black Friday Price: $169.95 (buy it here)

Discount: 51% off

11. Samsung 65-Inch Class OLED 4K S95C Series Quantum HDR Smart TV

SAMSUNG OLED TECHNOLOGY: Only Samsung can provide this incredible detail and unbelievable screen brightness with pure blacks and more than a billion shades of color powered by QD technology, combined with 8.3 million self-illuminating pixels.

Normal Price: $3297.99

Black Friday Price: $2397.99 (buy it here)

Discount: 27% off

10. ASUS Chromebook CM14 Laptop

Powered by MediaTek Kompanio 520(8186) 2.05 GHz(1M Cache, up to 2.05 GHz, 8 cores) for responsive experience.

Normal Price: $279.99

Black Friday Price: $179.99 (buy it here)

Discount: 36% off

9. Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones

NOISE CANCELLING WIRELESS HEADPHONES: The perfect balance of quiet, comfort, and sound. Bose uses tiny mics to measure, compare, and react to outside noise, cancelling it with opposite signals. Bluetooth range-up to 9 m (30 feet).

Normal Price: $329

Black Friday Price: $199 (buy it here)

Discount: 40% off

8. SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD

Get NVMe solid state performance with up to 1050MB/s read and 1000MB/s write speeds in a portable, high-capacity drive(1) (Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on host device & other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes.)

Normal Price: $149.99

Black Friday Price: $99.99 (buy it here)

Discount: 33% off

7. Intel Core i5-12600KF Desktop Processor

Game and multitask without compromise powered by Intel's performance hybrid architecture on an unlocked processor.

Normal Price: $311.25

Black Friday Price: $140 (buy it here)

Discount: 55% off

6. LG C3 Series 42-Inch Class OLED evo 4K Processor Smart TV

LG OLED EVO: The LG OLED evo is powered by the a9 AI Processor Gen6-made exclusively for LG OLED-for beautiful picture and performance. The Brightness Booster improves brightness so you get luminous picture and high contrast, even in well-lit rooms.* AI-assisted deep learning analyzes what you're watching to choose the best picture and sound setting for your content.

Normal Price: $1196.99

Black Friday Price: $896.99 (buy it here)

Discount: 25% off

5. TP-Link Archer AX10000 Wi-Fi 6 Internet Gaming Router

Ultra-Fast Wi-Fi for Extreme Gaming - AX10000 speed machine that delivers Wi-Fi Speeds to 10 Gbps: 4804 Mbps (5 GHz Gaming) plus 4804 Mbps (5 GHz) plus 918 Mbps (2.4 GHz).

Normal Price: $349.99

Black Friday Price: $239.99 (buy it here)

Discount: 31% off

4. eufy Security eufyCam S330 (eufyCam 3) 4-Cam Kit

See 4K Detail Day and Night: Spot tiny features on any potential trespasser (human or animal) with eufyCam 3-even at night. The Starlight photosensitive system enhances low light conditions for clarity in color.

Normal Price: $799.99

Black Friday Price: $559.99 (buy it here)

Discount: 30% off

3. Corsair K70 RGB PRO Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

The Legend Continues: The K70 RGB PRO retains the iconic elements of the award-winning K70 RGB with a durable aluminum frame, CHERRY MX mechanical keyswitches, and per-key RGB backlighting.

Normal Price: $179.99

Black Friday Price: $109.99 (buy it here)

Discount: 39% off

2. ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 Ti OC Edition Graphics Card

Powered by NVIDIA DLSS3, ultra-efficient Ada Lovelace arch, and full ray tracing. 4th Generation Tensor Cores: Up to 4x performance with DLSS 3 vs. brute-force rendering. 3rd Generation RT Cores: Up to 2X ray tracing performance. OC mode: 2790 MHz (OC mode)/ 2760 MHz (Default mode). Axial-tech fans scaled up for 31% more airflow.

Normal Price: $1049.99

Black Friday Price: $899.99 (buy it here)

Discount: 14% off

1. MSI VENTUS 3X GeForce RTX 3060 12GB Graphics Card

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 12GB GDDR6 dedicated graphics card. 1710 MHz GPU clock speed and 1807 MHz memory clock speed. DisplayPort x 3 (v1.4a) and HDMI 2.1 x 1 output interfaces. 7680 x 4320 maximum display resolution.

