Samsung slashes prices by 43% across products for Black Friday on Amazon

Black Friday deals have already started on Amazon, and a few different Samsung products have had their prices slashed to kick the week of sales off.

Black Friday deals are here already and to start of the week-long deal madness Samsung has slashed prices across a variety of products.

6

VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

Black Friday deals are the perfect time to pick up some of those items you have been wanting to get for awhile that you just can't justify spending full price on. Additionally, the week of insane deals are a perfect time to secure some Christmas presents early and getting some of the craziness of the holidays out of the way. Leading up to the full day of crazy sales Samsung has slashed prices on sound bars, projectors, displays, and gaming monitors.

Below are some of the deals currently available on Amazon, and in the coming days expect more Samsung products to be added to the mix.

6

SAMSUNG HW-S60B 3.1ch Soundbar w/Dolby Atmos, DTS Virtual:X Q Symphony, Adaptive Sound, Game Mode, Bluetooth Connection, 2022 - was $347.99 - now $197.99 - 43% off

6

SAMSUNG 30" - 100" The Freestyle 2nd Gen with Gaming Hub Smart Portable Projector, FHD, HDR, Big Screen Home Theater Experience, 360 Sound, SP-LFF3CLAXXZA, 2023 Model - was $797.99 - now $597.99 - 25% off

6

SAMSUNG 34" Odyssey G5 Ultra-Wide Gaming Monitor with 1000R Curved Screen, 165Hz, 1ms, FreeSync Premium, WQHD, LC34G55TWWNXZA, 2020, Black - was $549.99 - now $369.99 - 33%

6

SAMSUNG 32-Inch Class QLED 4K Q60C Series Quantum HDR, Dual LED, Object Tracking Sound Lite, Q-Symphony, Motion Xcelerator, Gaming Hub, Smart TV with Alexa Built-in (QN32Q60C, 2023 Model),Titan Gray - was $497.99 - now $397.99 - 20%