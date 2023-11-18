Samsung slashes prices by 43% across products for Black Friday on Amazon

Black Friday deals have already started on Amazon, and a few different Samsung products have had their prices slashed to kick the week of sales off.

Published
1 minute & 33 seconds read time

Black Friday deals are here already and to start of the week-long deal madness Samsung has slashed prices across a variety of products.

Black Friday deals are the perfect time to pick up some of those items you have been wanting to get for awhile that you just can't justify spending full price on. Additionally, the week of insane deals are a perfect time to secure some Christmas presents early and getting some of the craziness of the holidays out of the way. Leading up to the full day of crazy sales Samsung has slashed prices on sound bars, projectors, displays, and gaming monitors.

Below are some of the deals currently available on Amazon, and in the coming days expect more Samsung products to be added to the mix.

SAMSUNG HW-S60B 3.1ch Soundbar w/Dolby Atmos, DTS Virtual:X Q Symphony, Adaptive Sound, Game Mode, Bluetooth Connection, 2022 - was $347.99 - now $197.99 - 43% off

SAMSUNG 30" - 100" The Freestyle 2nd Gen with Gaming Hub Smart Portable Projector, FHD, HDR, Big Screen Home Theater Experience, 360 Sound, SP-LFF3CLAXXZA, 2023 Model - was $797.99 - now $597.99 - 25% off

SAMSUNG 34" Odyssey G5 Ultra-Wide Gaming Monitor with 1000R Curved Screen, 165Hz, 1ms, FreeSync Premium, WQHD, LC34G55TWWNXZA, 2020, Black - was $549.99 - now $369.99 - 33%

SAMSUNG 32-Inch Class QLED 4K Q60C Series Quantum HDR, Dual LED, Object Tracking Sound Lite, Q-Symphony, Motion Xcelerator, Gaming Hub, Smart TV with Alexa Built-in (QN32Q60C, 2023 Model),Titan Gray - was $497.99 - now $397.99 - 20%

NEWS SOURCE:amazon.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

