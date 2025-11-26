Best Black Friday deals on 4K, 1440p gaming monitors: save up to $300

Black Friday deals have dramatically reduced the price of gaming monitors on Amazon, with savings of up to $300 on select models from popular brands.

TL;DR: Black Friday brings significant discounts on top gaming monitors from brands like Samsung, ASUS, MSI, and Sansui on Amazon. Deals offer up to 42% off, featuring curved QHD, high refresh rate, and 4K OLED models, providing gamers an ideal opportunity to upgrade their setups at reduced prices.

Black Friday has arrived and that means thousands of products are heavily discounted across most major retailers, including Amazon, which has slashed the prices of several popular gaming monitors.

A new gaming monitor is one of the best ways to make your old setup feel brand new, and there isn't a better time during the year than late November to grab one, as there is plenty of choice when it comes to brand, specifications, and most importantly, price. Amazon has been inundated with Black Friday deals, particularly on gaming monitors, with discounts ranging up to 42% off on select products.

The deals have hit some of the biggest gaming monitor brands, such as MSI, ASUS, and Samsung. Below I have included some of my favorite deals I found browsing through the online retailer, and included the original price, current price, percentage that it's discounted, and the amount of money you will save if you purchase it during the Black Friday promotional period.

SAMSUNG 32" Odyssey G55C Series QHD 1000R Curved Gaming Monitor - List Price: $329.99 - Current Price: $199.99 - Discount: 39% (Save: $130)

SANSUI 32 Inch Curved 240Hz Gaming Monitor High Refresh Rate - List Price: $259.99 - Current Price: $169.99 - Discount: 35% (Save: $90)

ASUS TUF Gaming 25" (24.5 viewable) 1080p Gaming Monitor (VG259Q3A) - List Price: $159.00 - Current Price: $99.00 - Discount: 38% (Save: $60)

SAMSUNG 32-Inch Odyssey G50D Series QHD Fast IPS G-Sync Compatible Gaming Monitor - List Price: $429.99 - Current Price: $249.99 - Discount: 42% (Save: $180)

ASUS ROG Strix 27" QHD (2560x1440) HDR400 USB-C Gaming Monitor (XG27ACS) - List Price: $289.00 - Current Price: $189.00 - Discount: 35% (Save: $100)

MSI MPG 321URX QD-OLED, 32" 4K UHD Quantum Dot OLED Gaming Monitor - List Price: $1,049.99 - Current Price: $749.99 - Discount: 29% (Save: $300)